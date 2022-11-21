Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP), announced today that drilling has commenced on the Company's sixth well in Pratt County, Kansas.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company is focused on its Pratt County project in Kansas and retains its oil and gas interests in the Humber Arm Allochthon play in western Newfoundland.

