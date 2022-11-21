Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services ("CTS"), has signed definitive agreements to acquire four diagnostic imaging clinics, also known as independent healthcare facilities ("IHFs"), from private Alberta vendors.

The purchase price is $5.88 million which includes a $100,000 deposit. The balance of the purchase price will be paid as $4.95 million in cash, the issuance of 830,000 common shares at an issue price of $0.10 per share and 830,000 Class A Series 1 Preferred Shares of Leveljump (the "Preferred Shares") at an issue price of $0.90 per Preferred Share. The Preferred Shares carry an 8% annual cumulative dividend along with a top up dividend of 25% of Leveljump EBITDA above $2,000,000 per year, divided by the then outstanding preferred shares, and are redeemable in December 2027. They are also callable anytime by the Company at a 10% premium and are convertible into common shares at a price of $0.40 per common share.

The transaction is targeted to close in January 2023 and is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to, required regulatory approval, satisfactory due diligence and securing an institutional credit facility to fund the balance of the cash portion of the purchase price.

These IHFs offer medical imaging including x-ray, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, and bone mineral density scans. The IHFs are all located in Calgary, Alberta and surrounding areas.

Combined, the IHF's are currently reporting revenue of approximately $4.76 million with EBITDA of approximately $950,000.

"Today is another milestone for the Company," said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "With the acquisition of these four imaging clinics, CTS will now become a truly national company. We will be increasing the revenues and EBITDA of our subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services to approximately $16 million and $2.5 million annually respectively. We look forward to increasing patient scan volumes and expanding the new clinics. Additionally, we will hope to have synergies and cost efficiencies with our current operations, allowing for increased profitability."

Hawkbridge Capital Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to the independent healthcare facilities, ("IHFs"), on this transaction.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a healthcare company that expands on our current telehealth solutions as well as in person care. We provide remote hospital services to patients in Canada through our main operating subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS"). Future US operations will be through Telehospital USA Inc. Current operations are primarily based in Canada and include off-site radiology readings ("Teleradiology") for hospital emergency rooms as well as ownership of independent health facility diagnostic imaging centers.

