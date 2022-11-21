The "Europe EV Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Bonding Type, Form, Application, End User, and Country-Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the European EV batteries market across countries and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The European EV Batteries Market is expected to reach a value of $94.41 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 45.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors, such as the rising adoption of EVs, decreasing battery prices, and increasing investment by leading automotive OEMs to secure battery supply chains for their future electric vehicles.

The rising adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, growing investments in developing lithium-ion battery capacity, and growing deployment of battery-as-a-service provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the European EV batteries market based on type (lithium-ion battery, sealed lead acid battery, nickel-metal hydride battery, ultracapacitors, solid-state batteries, and other batteries), capacity (less than 50 kWh, 51 kWh to 100 kWh, 101 kWh to 300 kWh, and more than 300 kWh), bonding type (wire bonding, and laser bonding), form (prismatic, cylindrical, and pouch), application (electric cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, e-scooters and motorcycles, and e-bikes), end user (electric vehicle OEMs, and battery swapping stations), and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Hungary is expected to hold the second position in terms of market growth rate during the forecast period. The country's high market growth rate is attributed to the growing automotive industry and growing investments by OEMs for the development of EV batteries.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, capacity, bonding type, form, application, end user, and country?

What is the historical market size for the European EV batteries market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European EV batteries market?

Who are the major players operating in the European EV batteries market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the European EV batteries market?

What are the recent developments in the European EV batteries market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the European EV batteries market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of EVs in Europe

Decreasing Battery Prices

Increasing Localization of Battery Manufacturing Capacities

Restraints

Potential Shortfall in Lithium Supply

Opportunities

Growing Deployment of Battery-as-a-Service

Challenges

Potential Safety Issues in Batteries

Companies Mentioned

Northvolt AB (Sweden)

Lithium Werks B.V. (Netherlands)

Faradion Limited (U.K.)

BMZ Group (Germany)

DRAXLMAIER Group (Germany)

E4V (France)

Britishvolt Limited (U.K.)

Ilika plc (U.K.)

Johnson Matthey Plc (U.K.).

Scope of the Report

European EV Batteries Market, by Type

Lithium-ion Batteries

Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries

Ultracapacitors

Solid-state Batteries

Other Batteries

European EV Batteries Market, by Capacity

Less Than 50 kWh

51 kWh to 100 kWh

101 kWh to 300 kWh

More Than 300 kWh

European EV Batteries Market, by Bonding Type

Wire Bonding

Laser Bonding

European EV Batteries Market, by Form

Prismatic

Cylindrical

Pouch

European EV Batteries Market, by Application

Electric Cars

Battery Electric Vehicles

Lithium-ion Batteries

Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries

Ultracapacitors

Solid-state Batteries

Other Batteries

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Lithium-ion Batteries

Ultracapacitors

Solid-state Batteries

Other Batteries

Pure Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Lithium-ion Batteries

Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries

Ultracapacitors

Solid-state Batteries

Other Batteries

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

E-scooters Motorcycles

E-bikes

European EV Batteries Market, by End User

Electric Vehicle OEMs

Battery Swapping Stations

European EV Batteries Market, by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Hungary

Sweden

Norway

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Finland

Greece

Ireland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Rest of Europe (RoE)

