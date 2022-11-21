The "Europe EV Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Bonding Type, Form, Application, End User, and Country-Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the European EV batteries market across countries and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The European EV Batteries Market is expected to reach a value of $94.41 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 45.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors, such as the rising adoption of EVs, decreasing battery prices, and increasing investment by leading automotive OEMs to secure battery supply chains for their future electric vehicles.
The rising adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, growing investments in developing lithium-ion battery capacity, and growing deployment of battery-as-a-service provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the European EV batteries market based on type (lithium-ion battery, sealed lead acid battery, nickel-metal hydride battery, ultracapacitors, solid-state batteries, and other batteries), capacity (less than 50 kWh, 51 kWh to 100 kWh, 101 kWh to 300 kWh, and more than 300 kWh), bonding type (wire bonding, and laser bonding), form (prismatic, cylindrical, and pouch), application (electric cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, e-scooters and motorcycles, and e-bikes), end user (electric vehicle OEMs, and battery swapping stations), and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.
Hungary is expected to hold the second position in terms of market growth rate during the forecast period. The country's high market growth rate is attributed to the growing automotive industry and growing investments by OEMs for the development of EV batteries.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, capacity, bonding type, form, application, end user, and country?
- What is the historical market size for the European EV batteries market?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European EV batteries market?
- Who are the major players operating in the European EV batteries market, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape for the European EV batteries market?
- What are the recent developments in the European EV batteries market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
- What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the European EV batteries market, and how do they compete with the other players?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of EVs in Europe
- Decreasing Battery Prices
- Increasing Localization of Battery Manufacturing Capacities
Restraints
- Potential Shortfall in Lithium Supply
Opportunities
- Growing Deployment of Battery-as-a-Service
Challenges
- Potential Safety Issues in Batteries
Companies Mentioned
- Northvolt AB (Sweden)
- Lithium Werks B.V. (Netherlands)
- Faradion Limited (U.K.)
- BMZ Group (Germany)
- DRAXLMAIER Group (Germany)
- E4V (France)
- Britishvolt Limited (U.K.)
- Ilika plc (U.K.)
- Johnson Matthey Plc (U.K.).
Scope of the Report
European EV Batteries Market, by Type
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Sealed Lead Acid Batteries
- Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries
- Ultracapacitors
- Solid-state Batteries
- Other Batteries
European EV Batteries Market, by Capacity
- Less Than 50 kWh
- 51 kWh to 100 kWh
- 101 kWh to 300 kWh
- More Than 300 kWh
European EV Batteries Market, by Bonding Type
- Wire Bonding
- Laser Bonding
European EV Batteries Market, by Form
- Prismatic
- Cylindrical
- Pouch
European EV Batteries Market, by Application
- Electric Cars
- Battery Electric Vehicles
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries
- Ultracapacitors
- Solid-state Batteries
- Other Batteries
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Ultracapacitors
- Solid-state Batteries
- Other Batteries
- Pure Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries
- Ultracapacitors
- Solid-state Batteries
- Other Batteries
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- E-scooters Motorcycles
- E-bikes
European EV Batteries Market, by End User
- Electric Vehicle OEMs
- Battery Swapping Stations
European EV Batteries Market, by Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Hungary
- Sweden
- Norway
- Austria
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Finland
- Greece
- Ireland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
