All Things Mobile Analytic Inc. Announce New Mergers & Acquisition; Outline Strategy for Significant Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) a U.S based OTC publicly traded company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Fintech and ICT Services is pleased to announce new M & A.

Imagine a new type of internet that not only accurately interprets what you input, but actually understands everything you convey, whether through text, voice or other media, one where all content you consume is more tailored to you than ever before. One that gives you full privacy controls over the data you share with other parties, allows you to earn money if you provide it to advertisers or interact with certain applications, and remains free from draconian third-party censorship.

Well it's finally coming WEB3.0

ATMH continues to strengthen and consolidate its position in the technology market through the Stocks Merge with Hal-AI https://hal-ai.com , a company with worldwide operations in the development of applications and technological solutions for Unified Communications, business management, marketing and Artificial Intelligence.

With a wide area of expertise in digital sales, customer communication, strategic data analysis and consulting, Hal-Ai is the apex and state of the art constituting a pack of advanced technological products and services, idealized and designed by engineer specialist in disruptive technological products and services who has worked in C-Level positions serving corporations such as Aspect - Embratel Brasil - Telmex - Citibank Bank N.A South America , Telefonica- Avaya and NEC, among others, as well as several successful startups.

Hal-AI includes among its many products and services:

Hal-AI UCS: The Unified Communication Server platform that brings traditional telecommunications services to a new level, with an advanced CTI (Computer Telephony Integration) interface and several connectors with the other products in the portfolio and external services

Hal-AI CRM: The Customer Relationship Management package integrates all data analytically, with direct connectivity to the Artificial Intelligence core of Hal-AI, providing precious insights for companies to multiply their sales.

Hal-AI Zap: The flagship of Hal-AI products, integrates all AI and management systems with the most used communicator in the world, allowing automated flows, taking customer service to the premium level while reducing costs of labor to increase sales.

Hal-AI Core: The Hal-AI artificial intelligence core has an innovative interface that allows intuitive training by the client, in an unprecedented way, offering valuable Artificial Intelligence resources that can be integrated with all business areas - from HR to sales.

ATMH also has the knowledge base resources and extra products ready with the merge from Hal-AI:

GoLunch https://golunch.com.br : delivery system with more than 350,000 establishments registered restaurant and retailers in Brazil, fully available for the online market, and in the process of being integrated, providing 100% service using the Hal-AI Zap interface - which, according to the strategic analysis carried out by our business strategy team, could become a blockbuster in the area of automation for delivery.

Slax https://slax.net.br :unified telecommunication system with business messenger and platform with its own app and Web, 100% auditable and integrated with an exclusive Cloud PBX

Tink Ventures https://tinkventures.com : development bureau of the Hal-AI group, specialized in the use of RAD resources for the development of state-of-the-art applications for Android, IOS and Web.

Now ATMH and Hal-AI products and services are 100% ready and available online for the customers - production phase - this is a unique moment in which marketing and strategic trials are being carried out with absolute success in local niches, in Brazil and other countries in South America and we will be ready to reach Europe - United States, and UAE for subsequent massive approaches to sweep the market.

With that, ATMH is certain of having taken a powerful step towards becoming a reference and leader in the technological market worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ATMH's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ATMH's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ATMH's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ATMH's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Amy Samantha Gonzales

investors@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Massimo Meneghello, President

Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660 Ext. 8

Company Website: https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Company Email: inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/727523/All-Things-Mobile-Analytic-Inc-OTCATMH-Announce-New-Mergers-Acquisition-Outline-Strategy-for-Significant-Growth