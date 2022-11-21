Triller Announces Release of Triller 3.0 In Preparation for the Ban of TikTok in The United States

Triller app now has more functionality, and better creator tools than TikTok allowing creators to monetize at 5 times the rate of other social media apps.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Upon the recent news as shared in Forbes, Newsweek, Fox, ABC, Bloomberg and many other national outlets, a TikTok ban is eminent.

In what is now a bipartisan movement spearheaded by the FBI, the FTC and others a TikTok ban is nearing.

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/us-fbi-director-says-tiktok-poses-national-security-concerns-2022-11-15/

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/emilybakerwhite/tiktok-tapes-us-user-data-china-bytedance-access

The last time a TikTok ban was looming, Triller became the number one app in 70 countries in the app store.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/andreabossi/2020/08/03/triller-jumps-to-no-1-on-the-app-store-overtakes-tiktok-as-drama-continues/'sh=1507b61b6d4a

"In September of 2020, when the White House rolled out plans to ban TikTok, we were a small American company that had just launched a year prior (oct 2019). We woke up to a world wanting to joining our ecosystem. We were obviously excited with the growth but the app and infrastructure was not yet ready to accommodate users and everything they wanted and needed" said Mahi de Silva CEO of Triller.

"In the last two years, with the help of some of the smartest minds in the business, Triller is now properly setup for scale. More importantly, the app and ecosystem is now by far the most creator friendly platform, where creators have the ability to earn multiples of what they can on TikTok or any other social media app" stated de Silva. "We have already started to see a significant spike in downloads and usage since the talk of the ban over the past few weeks."

"We recently rolled out "Triller 3.0" with a broad spectrum of features that our creators, influencers, brand partners and users have been clamoring for in our industry".. This platform has come together with a number of key hires and acquisitions made by Triller over the past two years including Fangage, Amplify.ai and Juilius , combining industry leading influencer marketing capabilities, connecting user profiles across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, Twitter, and Twitch with tens of thousands of brand partners, allowing its creators the maximum monetization and to be one on one with brands.

This allows triller to offer a best in class suite of tools that streamline influencer marketing and campaign management, which not only automates activating influencer and brand campaigns but also provides best in class measurement and success tools - all in one convenient platform.

Triller 3.0 has been overseen by Triller's superstar CTO Joseph Smarr, who most recently was the key technical lead for Google Assistant before joining Triller.

"I saw an unprecedented opportunity at Triller to really be part of a needed change in the creator economy. It's a rare opportunity to lead that change and create a safe product that helps its users be the best they can and achieve their maximum success. That was the goal of Triller 3.0, and I couldn't be more proud of our product" said Smarr.

Triller now has over 350 Million downloads, covers more than 2 Million influencers and creators and over 25,000 brands on the platform.

"In 2020 we were a scrappy startup that tried to give our users the best product we could, we just weren't in a position to compete head to head with a 500 Billion Dollar company backed by the Chinese government. Today, we are ready to open our doors to help users seamlessly migrate off of TikTok prior to any ban" stated de silva.

ABOUT TRILLER: Triller has recently filed an S1 to be publicly listed under the ticker symbol:" 'ILLR'. Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform; combat sports brands Triller Fight Club, Triad Combat and BKFC; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE.tv, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service; Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences; Fangage, a platform for creators to engage fans and monetize content and Julius, a platform for brands and agencies to harness creators for social engagement and social commerce.

