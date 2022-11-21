Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A143XU ISIN: US83417R1032 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.11.2022 | 14:34
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solutions provider for solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Key Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue in the third quarter increased 333% to $57.3 million, as compared to $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net income in the third quarter increased to $6.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue expected to be realized from remaining performance obligations for commercial solar contracts totaled $291.6 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; Transition to a fully reporting company represents a key milestone towards the Company's goal of a NASDAQ listing.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter of 2022 was highlighted by the increasing pace of operational execution, as evidenced by our 333%, year-over-year, revenue growth and strong profitability," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our continued success in cross-selling the complimentary solutions in our portfolio are allowing us to make the most of our acquisitions. The momentum we have, paired with the forecasted synergies and operational efficiencies, have allowed us to reduce operating expenses despite our impressive revenue growth. We believe this positions us extremely well to finish out 2022 and expand aggressively in 2023.

"During the quarter we achieved a crucial milestone on our journey to uplist to NASDAQ, with the filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transition to a fully reporting company represents an exciting achievement as we strive towards our goal of a NASDAQ listing in 2023, which we expect to improve liquidity and broaden our institutional shareholder base through an enhanced profile within the investment community.

"To prepare ourselves for a future NASDAQ listing, we are strengthening our management team on several fronts - most recently with the appointment of veteran operations executive Stefan Abbruzzese as President. Stefan has already begun to lend his extensive functional knowledge to drive operational improvements across our integrated family of companies, with these productivity and resource optimization efforts expected to support sustained growth and our pace of geographic expansion. Stefan's 360-degree view will empower critical decisions in marketing, sales, product development, and customer service, and his deep commercial financing experience will support our pursuit of the capital needed to scale operations and capitalize on the macro trends impacting our target markets, including the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

"Looking forward into 2023, we are well positioned for continued execution upon the foundation that we have built. There remains plenty of work to be done, though I have never been more confident in the future of our business as I am today. I look forward to reporting on exciting milestone achievements in the months ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Massey.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 increased 333% to $57.3 million, as compared to $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit increased 195% to $14.2 million, or 24.8% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $4.8 million, or 36.3% of total revenues, in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 totaled to $6.8 million, as compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 increased to $6.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.5 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solutions provider for solar power, roofing systems and EV charging installations, specializing in commercial and residential projects throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us



SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
ASSETS      
Cash $480,141  $1,124,533 
Accounts receivable, net  5,511,696   3,652,176 
Work in progress receivable, net  76,976,192   33,242,296 
Note receivable  4,200,000   4,200,000 
Prepaid and other current assets  273,826   736,548 
Inventory  151,363   142,955 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  87,593,218   43,098,508 
         
OTHER ASSETS        
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,888,171   1,646,049 
Property and equipment, net  1,004,016   1,122,057 
Goodwill  62,047,800   58,401,851 
Other assets  154,390   265,071 
TOTAL ASSETS  153,687,595   104,533,536 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $8,516,321  $7,984,710 
Accrued interest  1,519,387   1,157,113 
Due to related parties  11,204,126   11,510,413 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  504,981   115,623 
Notes payable  21,955,667   5,112,773 
Debenture payable  2,400,000   2,400,000 
Convertible note payable, net of unamortized discounts  10,684,800   23,688,886 
Derivative liabilities  53,295   10,049 
Total Current Liabilities  56,838,577   51,979,567 
         
OTHER LIABILITIES        
Note payable, long-term  2,273,531   2,426,698 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion  2,383,190   1,530,426 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  61,495,298   55,936,691 
         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)        
         
STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY        
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: authorized 25,000,041 shares      
Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  25   25 
Series B Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized, 5,701,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  57   80 
Series C Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 1 share authorized, 1 share issued and outstanding, respectively  -   - 
Series D Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 40 shares authorized, 40 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  -   - 
Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 900,000,000 shares authorized, 542,817,941 and 453,498,555 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  5,428   4,535 
Stock payable  2,652,300   11,790,200 
Stock receivable  -   (36,450,000)
Additional paid-in capital  59,570,943   74,087,246 
Non-controlling interest  (415,389)  (60,487)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  30,378,933   (774,754)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY   92,192,297   48,596,845 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY $153,687,595  $104,533,536 



SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
             
Revenue $57,267,460  $13,224,759  $150,541,535  $24,674,807 
Cost of Sales  43,071,432   8,418,340   94,558,164   19,484,806 
Gross Profit  14,196,028   4,806,419   55,983,371   5,190,001 
                 
Operating expenses                
Salaries and wages  3,989,043   2,863,858   12,437,116   5,488,167 
Professional fees  1,400,473   1,585,673   4,499,397   4,474,413 
Depreciation expense  69,807   222,613   277,601   303,982 
Marketing  186,093   229,259   445,828   575,038 
General and administrative  1,179,561   1,275,383   3,768,121   3,136,619 
Total operating expenses  6,824,977   6,176,786   21,428,063   13,978,219 
                 
Income (loss) from operations  7,371,051   (1,370,367)  34,555,308   (8,788,218)
                 
Other income (expense)                
Interest expense  (1,077,710)  (586,638)  (2,190,637)  (949,454)
Other income (expense)  -   (108,489)  (253,707)  90,793 
PPP loans forgiveness  -   20,830   -   1,018,130 
Loss on debt modification  -   -   (1,268,933)  - 
Gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative liabilities  (53,295)  359,009   (43,246)  1,285,675 
Total other income (expense)  (1,131,005)  (315,288)  (3,756,523)  1,445,144 
                 
Income (loss) before taxes  6,240,046   (1,685,655)  30,798,785   (7,343,074)
Provision for income taxes  -   -   -   - 
Net income (loss)  6,240,046   (1,685,655)  30,798,785   (7,343,074)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  (331,918)  (24,233)  (354,902)  (40,415)
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $6,571,964   (1,661,422) $31,153,687   (7,302,659)
Basic income (loss) per Common Share $0.01  $(0.00) $0.06  $(0.02)
Diluted income (loss) per Common Share $0.01  $(0.00) $0.06  $(0.02)
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding  539,902,975   378,468,171   502,470,756   343,348,974 
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding  616,917,439   481,083,476   579,485,220   445,964,279 



SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2022  September 30, 2021 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income (loss) $30,798,785  $(7,343,074)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:        
Stock-based compensation  3,260,418   928,650 
Loss on debt modification  1,268,933   - 
Amortization of debt discount  6,724   186,146 
(Gain) Loss on change in fair value of derivative liabilities  43,246   (1,285,675)
Depreciation  277,601   303,982 
Warrant expense  147,500   - 
Stock option expense  1,259,300   - 
PPP loans forgiveness  -   (1,018,130)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts and work in progress receivable  (45,593,416)  (2,456,396)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  462,722   (617,892)
Inventory  (8,408)  141,162 
Accounts payables and accrued liabilities  2,773,650   1,734,326 
Due to related parties  (306,287)  8,104,145 
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities  (5,609,232)  (1,322,756)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiaries  (600,000)  (10,100,000)
Purchase of property and equipment  (159,560)  (1,112,644)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities  (759,560)  (11,212,644)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from notes payable  5,452,105   6,813,218 
Repayments of notes payable  (2,762,245)  (1,841,218)
Proceeds from convertible notes payable  2,440,000   21,055,610 
Proceeds from warrant exercise  -   16,480 
Repurchase of preferred stock class B      (10,000,000)
Repurchase of common stock      (100,000)
Proceeds from sale of common stock  594,540   140,000 
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities  5,724,400   16,084,090 
         
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  (644,392)  3,548,690 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  1,124,533   710,091 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $480,141  $4,258,781 
         
Supplemental cash flow information        
Cash paid for interest $-  $- 
Cash paid for taxes $-  $- 
         
Non-cash investing and financing transactions:        
Issuance of common stock for conversion of debt and accrued interest $2,840,575  $1,398,647 
Common stock issued for acquisition of subsidiaries $12,011,849  $63,532,400 
Modification of convertible notes in exchange for promissory note $14,000,000  $- 
Acquisition of subsidiary via issuance of preferred stock class B $-  $4,870,000 
Net assets acquired in acquisition $-  $1,007,535 
Assets acquired from financing $-  $54,807 
Net assets acquired in acquisitions $-  $866,000 
Return and cancellation of common stock $36,450,000  $- 
Right-of-use assets and corresponding liabilities on new building leases $1,454,939  $- 

