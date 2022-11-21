Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solutions provider for solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Key Operational and Financial Highlights

Revenue in the third quarter increased 333% to $57.3 million, as compared to $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income in the third quarter increased to $6.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue expected to be realized from remaining performance obligations for commercial solar contracts totaled $291.6 million as of September 30, 2022.

Filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; Transition to a fully reporting company represents a key milestone towards the Company's goal of a NASDAQ listing.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter of 2022 was highlighted by the increasing pace of operational execution, as evidenced by our 333%, year-over-year, revenue growth and strong profitability," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our continued success in cross-selling the complimentary solutions in our portfolio are allowing us to make the most of our acquisitions. The momentum we have, paired with the forecasted synergies and operational efficiencies, have allowed us to reduce operating expenses despite our impressive revenue growth. We believe this positions us extremely well to finish out 2022 and expand aggressively in 2023.

"During the quarter we achieved a crucial milestone on our journey to uplist to NASDAQ, with the filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transition to a fully reporting company represents an exciting achievement as we strive towards our goal of a NASDAQ listing in 2023, which we expect to improve liquidity and broaden our institutional shareholder base through an enhanced profile within the investment community.

"To prepare ourselves for a future NASDAQ listing, we are strengthening our management team on several fronts - most recently with the appointment of veteran operations executive Stefan Abbruzzese as President. Stefan has already begun to lend his extensive functional knowledge to drive operational improvements across our integrated family of companies, with these productivity and resource optimization efforts expected to support sustained growth and our pace of geographic expansion. Stefan's 360-degree view will empower critical decisions in marketing, sales, product development, and customer service, and his deep commercial financing experience will support our pursuit of the capital needed to scale operations and capitalize on the macro trends impacting our target markets, including the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

"Looking forward into 2023, we are well positioned for continued execution upon the foundation that we have built. There remains plenty of work to be done, though I have never been more confident in the future of our business as I am today. I look forward to reporting on exciting milestone achievements in the months ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Massey.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Gross profit increased 195% to $14.2 million, or 24.8% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $4.8 million, or 36.3% of total revenues, in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 totaled to $6.8 million, as compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.5 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solutions provider for solar power, roofing systems and EV charging installations, specializing in commercial and residential projects throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash $ 480,141 $ 1,124,533 Accounts receivable, net 5,511,696 3,652,176 Work in progress receivable, net 76,976,192 33,242,296 Note receivable 4,200,000 4,200,000 Prepaid and other current assets 273,826 736,548 Inventory 151,363 142,955 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 87,593,218 43,098,508 OTHER ASSETS Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,888,171 1,646,049 Property and equipment, net 1,004,016 1,122,057 Goodwill 62,047,800 58,401,851 Other assets 154,390 265,071 TOTAL ASSETS 153,687,595 104,533,536 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,516,321 $ 7,984,710 Accrued interest 1,519,387 1,157,113 Due to related parties 11,204,126 11,510,413 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 504,981 115,623 Notes payable 21,955,667 5,112,773 Debenture payable 2,400,000 2,400,000 Convertible note payable, net of unamortized discounts 10,684,800 23,688,886 Derivative liabilities 53,295 10,049 Total Current Liabilities 56,838,577 51,979,567 OTHER LIABILITIES Note payable, long-term 2,273,531 2,426,698 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 2,383,190 1,530,426 TOTAL LIABILITIES 61,495,298 55,936,691 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13) STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: authorized 25,000,041 shares — — Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 25 25 Series B Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized, 5,701,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 57 80 Series C Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 1 share authorized, 1 share issued and outstanding, respectively - - Series D Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 40 shares authorized, 40 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 900,000,000 shares authorized, 542,817,941 and 453,498,555 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 5,428 4,535 Stock payable 2,652,300 11,790,200 Stock receivable - (36,450,000 ) Additional paid-in capital 59,570,943 74,087,246 Non-controlling interest (415,389 ) (60,487 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 30,378,933 (774,754 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY 92,192,297 48,596,845 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY $ 153,687,595 $ 104,533,536









SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 57,267,460 $ 13,224,759 $ 150,541,535 $ 24,674,807 Cost of Sales 43,071,432 8,418,340 94,558,164 19,484,806 Gross Profit 14,196,028 4,806,419 55,983,371 5,190,001 Operating expenses Salaries and wages 3,989,043 2,863,858 12,437,116 5,488,167 Professional fees 1,400,473 1,585,673 4,499,397 4,474,413 Depreciation expense 69,807 222,613 277,601 303,982 Marketing 186,093 229,259 445,828 575,038 General and administrative 1,179,561 1,275,383 3,768,121 3,136,619 Total operating expenses 6,824,977 6,176,786 21,428,063 13,978,219 Income (loss) from operations 7,371,051 (1,370,367 ) 34,555,308 (8,788,218 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,077,710 ) (586,638 ) (2,190,637 ) (949,454 ) Other income (expense) - (108,489 ) (253,707 ) 90,793 PPP loans forgiveness - 20,830 - 1,018,130 Loss on debt modification - - (1,268,933 ) - Gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative liabilities (53,295 ) 359,009 (43,246 ) 1,285,675 Total other income (expense) (1,131,005 ) (315,288 ) (3,756,523 ) 1,445,144 Income (loss) before taxes 6,240,046 (1,685,655 ) 30,798,785 (7,343,074 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) 6,240,046 (1,685,655 ) 30,798,785 (7,343,074 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (331,918 ) (24,233 ) (354,902 ) (40,415 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 6,571,964 (1,661,422 ) $ 31,153,687 (7,302,659 ) Basic income (loss) per Common Share $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Diluted income (loss) per Common Share $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 539,902,975 378,468,171 502,470,756 343,348,974 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 616,917,439 481,083,476 579,485,220 445,964,279









SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)