Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market to Reach USD 71.7 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, healthcare equipment leasing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% during 2022-2027. Growing number of medical imaging & surgical procedures, high capital & procurement costs of healthcare equipment, and increase in the number of diagnostic centers & hospitals are the major drivers of the healthcare equipment leasing market.
With the rise in imaging and diagnostic procedures, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for leasing healthcare equipment increased drastically. However, patient monitoring equipment is likely to witness the highest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Leasing healthcare equipment has become more advantageous to healthcare providers by avoiding putting up the required capital. Healthcare equipment, such as diagnostic and surgical devices, is constantly improving, making past models obsolete quickly. With leasing, there is more control over the imaging equipment by the procurer at the end of the lease. In addition, upgrading the healthcare equipment can also be scheduled by the procurer. Most healthcare practices, from small to large, prefer to lease healthcare equipment, which will continue the market growth. growth.
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 71.7 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 46 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
7.6 %
Base year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Segmentation Analysis
Equipment, Lease, End-user, and Geography
Largest Market
North America
Fastest Market
APAC
Key Region
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Financial Services, De Lage Landen International B.V., Oak Leasing, Rotech Healthcare, Advantage+, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, C Cube Advance Technologies, CMS Funding, Complete Leasing Solutions, CSI Leasing, Excedr, First American Healthcare Finance, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, GreatAmerica Financial Services, GRENKE, Henry Schein, Insight Financial Services (IFS), Intuitive Surgical, JA Mitsui Leasing, Madison Capital, McKesson, Med One Group, Meridian Group International, MRI Depot, National Equipment Leasing Company, National Funding, North Star Leasing, Olympus, ORIX, Prudential Leasing, SLR Investment, Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF), Stryker, TimePayment, TD Bank, Trust Capital, Univest Capital, and Wells Fargo
Page number
313
Market Dynamics
Growing Number of Medical Imaging & Surgical Procedures, High Capital & Procurement Costs of Healthcare Equipment, and Increase in The Number of Diagnostic Centres & Hospitals
Healthcare equipment leasing has become an emerging phenomenon for small to medium-sized companies. For start-ups, leasing has been the only way to get the doors opened before the funding runs out, especially in a case where many expensive items are required to run the company. Healthcare equipment leasing for new and used ones can be one of the most cost-effective ways of procuring required items. With leasing, sometimes equipment can be upgraded after each term to the newest and best without having to figure out what to do with the old healthcare equipment.
Market Segmentation
Equipment
- Medical Imaging Equipment
- Surgical & Therapeutic Equipment
- Patient Monitoring Equipment
- Laboratory Equipment
- Durable Medical & Storage/Transport
Lease
- New Equipment Lease
- Used Equipment Lease
End-User
- Hospitals
- Radiology/Medical Imaging Centers
- Clinics & Physician Offices
- Clinical & Research Laboratories
- Others
Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- The Philippines
- Malaysia
- Vietnam
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- UAE
Established players are forming strategic alliances and entering co-marketing agreements to increase their competitiveness and market penetration of medical device contract manufacturing. Vendors also focus on establishing long-term relationships with suppliers and distributors to develop their portfolio and the geographical reach of their leasing services.
Significant competition among the leading vendors is expected to increase in the future due to the emergence of new entrants. The healthcare equipment leasing market in North America comprises several large vendors with emerging medium-sized and small companies. Europe and APAC have few large players and many small and mid-sized companies. Emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market.
Companies Profiled in the Report
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Siemens Financial Services
- De Lage Landen International B.V.
- Oak Leasing
- Rotech Healthcare
- Advantage+
- BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
- C Cube Advance Technologies
- CMS Funding
- Complete Leasing Solutions
- CSI Leasing
- Excedr
- First American Healthcare Finance
- First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
- GreatAmerica Financial Services
- GRENKE
- Henry Schein
- Insight Financial Services (IFS)
- Intuitive Surgical
- JA Mitsui Leasing
- Madison Capital
- McKesson
- Med One Group
- Meridian Group International
- MRI Depot
- National Equipment Leasing Company
- National Funding North Star Leasing
- Olympus
- ORIX
- Prudential Leasing
- SLR Investment
- Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)
- Stryker
- TimePayment
- TD Bank
- Trust Capital
- Univest Capital
- Wells Fargo
Read 313-page market research report, which is segmentation by "Equipment (Medical Imaging Equipment, Surgical & Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, Laboratory Equipment, and Durable Medical & Storage/Transport), Lease (New Equipment Lease and Used Equipment Lease), End-user (Hospitals, Radiology/Medical Imaging Centers, Clinics & Physician Offices, Clinical & Research Laboratories, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)"
