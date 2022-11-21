Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.11.2022 | 18:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Helsinki, November 21, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results
of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq
Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Thursday,
December 1, 2022. 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

F-Secure Oyj (FSECURE)   Remedy Entertainment Oyj (REMEDY)
Gofore Oyj (GOFORE)    Stockmann Plc (STOCKA)      
Purmo Group Oyj C (PURMO)                  

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Bittium Corporation (BITTI) Terveystalo Plc (TTALO)
Kamux Corporation (KAMUX)              

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the
largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is
reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer
to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Maarit Bystedt
+ 358 (0) 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.