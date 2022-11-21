DJ Freelance.com: Q3 2022 revenue: EUR198.8m

Press release - 21 November 2022

Q3 2022 revenue: EUR198.8m

27th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth

Revenue over the first 9 months: EUR581.8m

Consolidated growth: +79.3%

Organic growth[1]: +22.7%

Full-year revenue target of EUR800m confirmed

Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent, has published its revenue for the third quarter of 2022 (period from 1 July to 30 September 2022) and for the first 9 months of 2022 (period from 1 January to 30 September 2022).

Revenue 2022 2021 % Change (EURm) Consolidated* Consolidated Q1 181.5 98.8 +83.7% Q2 201.5 113.2 +77.9% Q3 198.8 112.3 +76.9% 9 months to date 581.8 324.4 +79.3%

*Not audited by the Statutory Auditors

Further growth momentum in Q3

Freelance.com generated double-digit growth for the 27th consecutive quarter, with revenue of EUR198.8 million, up 76.9% on a consolidated basis and up 21.4% on an organic basis. This growth was driven by all units of the historical scope, which rose by 26.2%, and by the integration of Helvetic Payroll[2].

Year to date, Freelance.com made revenue of EUR581.8 million, up 79.3% compared with the first 9 months of 2021 (22.7% organic growth).

Strong organic growth in the French scope

In France, Freelance.com reported third-quarter revenue of EUR126.3 million, an increase of 29.5% on the third quarter of 2021, in line with previous quarters, and with growth over the first nine months reaching 29.6%. Internationally, growth was mainly driven by the acquisition of Helvetic Payroll, with revenue increasing nearly five-fold over the quarter (EUR72.5 million versus EUR14.9 million a year earlier) and over the first nine months of the year (EUR218.0 million versus EUR43.6 million).

Well on the way to reaching the EUR800 million target

With growth momentum still going strong after nearly seven years, both in France and internationally, Freelance.com confirms it is well placed to reach its full-year revenue target of EUR800 million in 2022.

Upcoming events: - 27 February 2023: Fourth quarter and full-year 2022 revenue

About Freelance.com Group

Having secured a central position in the transformation of the labour market as the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent in France, Freelance.com relies on a community of 370,000 consultants and experts working as freelancers or in hyper-specialised SMEs. Freelance.com group offers a comprehensive range of services: sourcing expertise, external resource management, project management, wage portage, compliance, etc. With pro-forma revenue of EUR671m in 2021 and operations in France and multiple additional countries (Germany, England, Morocco, Singapore, Switzerland), Freelance.com is a leading player in the Future of Work with one clear purpose: to open up, simplify and secure relations between businesses and their external talent.

Name: FREELANCE.COM ISIN code: FR0004187367 Ticker: ALFRE Number of shares comprising the share capital: 56,179,454

ACTIFIN Financial Press ACTIFIN Investor SEITOSEI Corporate press Relations Relations FREELANCE GROUP relations Claude Tempe Isabelle Dray Simon Derbanne Olivier Coppermann Vice-Chairman Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 Mobile: +33 (0)6 60 51 60 06 Mobile: +33 (0)6 07 25 04 48 11 14 ctempe@freelance.com olivier.coppermann@seitosei.fr idray@actifin.fr sderbanne@actifin.fr

[1] Organic growth incorporates growth in the historical scope and the growth of acquisitions, consolidating the latter as of 1 January of years N and N-1.

[2] Helvetic Payroll has been consolidated in the accounts of Freelance.com since 1 November 2021.

