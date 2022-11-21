Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A19RCV ISIN: FR0013292687 Ticker-Symbol:  
Stuttgart
21.11.22
17:30 Uhr
98,06 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2022 | 18:41
RCI Banque: Rci Banque: Issuance of Eur 750 Million Fixed Rate Notes Maturing in December 2025

November 21st,2022

RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN DECEMBER 2025

RCI Banque announces the issuance of a € 750 m 3-year bond bearing a 4.125% coupon.

The deal attracted more than € 1.6 billion final order book coming from approximately 125 subscribers.

The success of this transaction demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the financial strength of the company and their willingness to support its business.

Contact

About Mobilize Financial Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers.

With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services. At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million.

Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totalled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

Find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com
Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS

Attachment

  • 2022.11.21 Communiqué Mobilize FS - Emission 3 ans - GB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dacff345-487e-495a-8321-dbeba3960a10)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
