Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leading developer of community and commercial solar projects, announces that it plans to release its Q3 2022 financial statements on November 28th, 2022 after markets close. UGE will host a live webinar on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 11:00am EST to review the results and other Company updates.

UGE's CEO Nick Blitterswyk and CFO Stephanie Bird will provide the update and answer questions following the presentation.

Online Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, November 29th, 2022

Time: 11:00am EDT

Register Here: www.ugei.com/register

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world.

Contact Information

Visit us at www.ugei.com. For more information, contact UGE at: investors@ugei.com or +1 917 720 5685.

Nick Blitterswyk

Chief Executive Officer

1 (917) 720-5683

nick.blitterswyk@ugei.com

Forward-Looking Statements

