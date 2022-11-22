

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto said that it has committed a A$250 million to support Western Australian communities.



The company noted that the initiative announced by Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan MLA provides a platform for direct contributions from resources companies to iconic infrastructure projects in the community that will make Western Australia an even better place to live.



Rio Tinto and the Western Australian Government will work together to further define the projects that Rio Tinto will contribute funding towards over the next 10 years.



The initiative will include projects that contribute to the long-term social and economic outcomes in areas such as education and training, health, Aboriginal wellbeing and energy decarbonisation.



