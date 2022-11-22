Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 
21.11.22
21:56 Uhr
110,74 Euro
-0,08
-0,07 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2022 | 06:41
Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk invests DKK 5.4 bn Danish kroner in expansion of clinical manufacturing facilities in Bagsværd, Denmark

Bagsværd, Denmark, 22 November 2022 - Novo Nordisk today announced plans to invest 5.4 bn Danish kroner in the expansion of existing facilities in Bagsværd. The plans also include the construction of a new plant located in extension of the existing facilities.

The investment will establish additional capacity in R&D for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to supply our global clinical trials. These expansions will provide capacity for developing Novo Nordisk's future oral and injectable product portfolio.

"This investment in expanding our clinical API capacity in Bagsværd is an important step to ensure the continuous progress of our development pipeline. Increasing our API capacity in R&D will be a key enabler in bringing new innovations to the market, and meet the future demand of our patients", said Jesper Bøving, senior vice president, CMC Development, Novo Nordisk.

The investment project is expected to be finalised in 2024 and will create around 160 new jobs.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 53,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Contact for further information

Media:
Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com (mailto:abmo@novonordisk.com)

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com (mailto:niaa@novonordisk.com)

Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)

Attachment

  • PR221122-clinical-manufacturing-investment (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cba49047-0777-43b7-a10f-ca3c17f40b77)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
