Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has registered in Seychelles to aid global expansion. The exchange operates in a decentralised manner with no specific headquarters, with regional hubs in strategic markets, and plans to set up more regional hubs in the future. The exchange has also updated its recruitment plan with a new target of 1200 headcount by the first quarter of 2023, increasing its workforce by another 50% from its existing size, to better meet user demand and support business growth.





This new registration in Seychelles is under the 2016 International Business Companies Act. Together with the registration in Seychelles, Bitget has also established regional hubs in Asia and LATAM markets and plans to strengthen its global presence with more regional hubs such as ones in Europe and Africa regions. In the past few weeks, Bitget has taken a series of initiatives to build up trust and confidence with users and the crypto industry, including launching the USD 5 million Builders' Fund and increasing the Protection Fund size to USD 300 million. The exchange is also accelerating its hiring plans, not showing any signs of being affected by the recent turmoil.

Bitget, earlier in June this year, originally announced that the company would double its workforce to 1000 employees by the end of 2022. To better meet the growing user demand and business development, Bitget has further raised its target to grow its workforce to 1200 by the first quarter of 2023. So far the company has gone from a team of 450 in June 2022 to over 800 currently, a 78% growth within 4 months, and will continue to increase another 50% of its headcount till reaching the new target. The team is currently looking for talented engineers, and product, marketing and branding team members to provide the best social trading experience for its users.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says "We see Seychelles as a friendly region for the crypto community. We have been working for several months on this registration and are happy to announce the development now. The registration in Seychelles offers a constructive environment for Bitget, enabling us to unlock collaborations with partners and strengthen banking relationships, along with our expansion with different partnerships, such as the Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and the Italian football club Juventus. With a global footprint, Bitget fully embraces the concept of Web3, allowing the team to work in a decentralized way without a specific headquarters. We believe doing this can help us attract talent across borders as we are hyper-focused on growth and scaling up. It is crucial for us to recruit high-calibre candidates globally and set up regional hubs to aid local communication and coordination in strategic markets simultaneously."

Gracy adds, "Our recruitment always aligns with our global expansion and long-term strategy, and we will continue to hire despite current market sentiment. Capable and suitable talent will help Bitget build a safe and reliable platform, which will gain stronger traction among users in the fiercely competitive industry and eventually lead to a more trustworthy and robust environment that better serves the community."

