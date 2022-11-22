DJ Candy Club offers 100,000 Candy-USDT Reward for world cup celebration

Candy Club Offers 100,000 Candy-USDT Reward for World Cup Celebration

With over 100,000 candy-USDT in prizes, Candy Club World Cup extravaganza will turn up the heat with crypto winter and give crypto fans a much needed cause for celebration over the next 28 days.

Throughout the 4 week tournament in Qatar, Candy Club will give out over 100,000 Candy-USDT to players who sign up and play. With bonuses given out for wager sizes, parlays, pick the winner and more, this is the biggest web3 prize pool to showcase crypto's love for the world game.

From moneylines, totals, proposition bets to world cup futures, Candy Club will offer the widest and most exotic World Cup wager options for the 64 games. As a premier online social crypto gaming platform, Candy Club opens the world of slots, blackjack, roulette, bacarrat, blockchain gaming and sports wagering to football and gaming fans around the world.

The best part of Candy Club's World Cup campaign is that all wagers can be made using the largest selection of ERC20 /BEP20 tokens available in the market. No longer are players restricted to making wagers in BTC or ETH, now they can use their altcoins to enjoy the fun and excitement of the World Cup.

As importantly, the ability to use any ERC20 or BEP20 token provides DeFi, NFT, GameFi & Metaverse projects with a utility token the choice to adding risk-free utility to their token and give their community a much needed token use case this crypto winter.

"This World Cup, Candy Club is giving the crypto hodlnauts something to smile about. Since our launch at Token2049, we have been working crypto-speed to increase the token demand of all ERC20 & BEP20 projects and give all communities a ray of hope. That ray of hope is amplified during the World Cup where we want to reward all those who diamond-handed during this crypto winter!' said David Barrantes, President of Candy Club.

For any ERC20/BEP20 looking to increase their token utility through Candy Club, please contact our business development team on www.candyclub.io

About Candy Club

Candy Club is the world's first social crypto gaming platform that accepts all Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain projects with a ERC20 or BEP20 utility token. Legally compliant and security-focused, Candy Club opens the social gaming experience to over 14,000 cryptocurrency projects and over 73 million wallets.

