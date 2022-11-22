Sunova Solar is offering five versions of its new solar panels, with power outputs from 555 W to 575 W and efficiencies ranging from 21.4% to 22.2%. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.31% per degree Celsius.China's Sunova Solar has unveiled a new n-type solar module for commercial and industrial projects, as well as utility-scale PV plants. "The n-type solar cells of the Sunova Thor modules have no natural light-induced degradation (LID) and a power generation that can be of over 10% compared to conventional p-type modules," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The modules feature ...

