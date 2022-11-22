Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Fiona Fitzmaurice as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective December 1, 2022.

Ms. Fitzmaurice, is a chartered accountant with over 15 years of experience in accounting and financial control for both private and publicly listed companies. She has significant experience as CFO for exploration companies and has been involved in numerous private placements, prospectus filings, flow-through financings and corporate audits. Ms. Fitzmaurice holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Athlone Institute of Technology, Ireland.

The Company's current Chief Financial Officer, Monty Sutton and Exploits have mutually agreed that Mr. Sutton will resign as CFO as the Company looks to relocate its corporate offices. Mr. Sutton will continue with the Company on an interim basis as an advisor to assist where necessary and to facilitate the transition of Ms. Fitzmaurice.

"We are excited to welcome Fiona to the team as we focus our efforts on our new claims in close proximity to recent gold discoveries within Central Newfoundland. I also wish to personally thank Monty who has been a trusted partner."

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, it has granted officers and directors of the Company, including Ms. Fitzmaurice, an aggregate 475,000 incentive stock options, exercisable on or before November 22, 2025 at price of $0.20 per share.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is actively exploring its gold projects in the Exploits Subzone, covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The Company's Exploration 2.0 methodology is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold similar to New Found Gold's success at the Keats and Lotto Zones in the Appleton zone. Exploits is leveraging its local team and geologic understanding to become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

Forward-Looking Statements

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

