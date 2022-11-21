HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) announced today the following unaudited results for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
39,651,000
$
17,311,000
$
101,562,000
$
42,292,000
Net Income
$
13,154,000
$
(1,163,000
)
$
35,279,000
$
(5,021,000
)
Earnings per Common Share:
Basic
$
6.79
$
(0.58
)
$
17.95
$
(2.52
)
Earnings per Common Share:
Diluted
$
4.88
$
(0.58
)
$
12.96
$
(2.52
)
Shares Used in Calculation of:
Basic EPS
1,937,091
1,994,177
1,965,334
1,994,177
Shares Used in Calculation of:
Diluted EPS
2,694,906
1,994,177
2,722,522
1,994,177
Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $212,899,000 compared to $210,914,000 at December 31, 2021. The Company currently has available a $75 million line of credit with no outstanding borrowings as of November 21, 2022.
Oil and gas production and the average prices received (excluding gains and losses from derivatives) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase /
Increase /
Barrels of Oil Produced
752,500
480,000
272,500
56.8
%
Average Price Received
$
100.39
$
63.28
$
37.11
58.6
%
Oil Revenue (In 000's)
$
75,546
$
30,376
$
45,170.00
148.7
%
Mcf of Gas Sold
2,456,800
2,395,000
61,800
2.6
%
Average Price Received
$
6.01
$
3.32
$
2.69
81
%
Gas Revenue (In 000's)
$
14,762
$
7,948
$
6,814,000
85.7
%
Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids Sold
332,400
298,000
34,400
11.5
%
Average Price Received
$
37.54
$
26.11
$
11.43
43.8
%
Natural Gas Liquids Revenue (In 000's)
$
12,477
$
7,781
$
4,696
60.4
%
Total Oil & Gas Revenue (In 000's)
$
102,785
$
46,105
$
56,680
122.9
%
Three months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase /
Increase /
Barrels of Oil Produced
244,500
152,000
92,500
60.9
%
Average Price Received
$
95.72
$
68.70
$
27.02
39.3
%
Oil Revenue (In 000's)
$
23,403
$
10,442
$
12,961
124.1
%
Mcf of Gas Sold
879,800
950,000
(70,200
)
(7.39
)%
Average Price Received
$
7.23
$
4.21
$
3.02
71.7
%
Gas Revenue (In 000's)
$
6,359
$
3,998
$
2,631
59.1
%
Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids Sold
122,400
103,000
19,400
18.8
%
Average Price Received
$
34.35
$
35.26
$
(0.91
)
(2.59
)%
Natural Gas Liquids Revenue (In 000's)
$
4,204
$
3.632
$
572
15.7
%
Total Oil & Gas Revenue (In 000's)
$
33,966
$
18,072
$
15,894
87.9
%
PrimeEnergy is an independent oil and natural gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas. The Company's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.
