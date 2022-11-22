Anzeige
22.11.2022
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
22.11.2022
EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2022 and taking into consideration subsequent changes of the ownership structure that impact the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee consists of

Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB
Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB
Henrik Gade Jepsen, appointed by Alecta
Shireesh Vasupalli, appointed by Jean Eric Salata
Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB

As of 22 November 2022, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee represented together approximately 38 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB will be held on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@eqtgroup.com, or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination Committee, Box 164 09, SE-103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, by 13 March 2023, at the latest.

CONTACT

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3670479/1685449.pdf

EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3116274

EQT

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-abs-nomination-committee-for-the-annual-shareholders-meeting-2023-301684803.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
