Storytel Group appoints Kristin Widell as Chief People Officer

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Storytel announced the appointment of Kristin Widell as Chief People Officer of the Storytel Group. Kristin comes to Storytel from the AI software company Peltarion, where she was Director of People Operations. At Storytel, she will join the management team and report to CEO, Johannes Larcher.

Kristin Widell has over 15 years of executive experience across strategical, tactical and operational HR services and practices while leading digital transformation and innovation in renowned companies such as HiQ, SAAB and Tieto. In assuming her new role as Chief People Officer (CPO) of the Storytel Group, Kristin will leave the AI software company Peltarion, where she was Director of People Operations and member of the management team.



"Kristin is an experienced and inclusive leader with strong acumen in developing company cultures, effective HR organizations, and high-performing teams. I want to extend my warmest welcome to Kristin on behalf of Storytel," says Johannes Larcher, CEO, Storytel.

Kristin Widell will join Storytel and the company's management team on 9 January 2023.



"I love the energy, inventiveness and the highly contagious dedication in fast paced tech companies like Storytel, who are committed to fuel the passion of the consumer. I look forward to joining the Storytel team and its awesome bench of talent across all practices as the company gears up for profitable growth powered by compelling content and an attractive user experience," says Kristin Widell.



FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Panas, Head of Global Communications & PR

Tel: +46 70 186 52 90

Email: dan.panas@storytel.com

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11546/3670534/1685653.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/storytel/i/kristin-widell,c3116295 Kristin Widell

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storytel-group-appoints-kristin-widell-as-chief-people-officer-301684817.html