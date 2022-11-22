

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L), a British investment trust, on Tuesday reported a decline in earnings for the first-half ended on September 30, amidst a fall in revenue.



For the six-month period, the London-headquartered firm posted a pre-tax income of 119.6 million pounds, plunging from 346.4 million pounds a year ago.



Post-tax profit was at 120.6 million pounds or 218.8 pence per share, significantly lower than last year's 355.3 million pounds or 638.6 pence per share.



Profit before finance costs fell to 118.1 million pounds from 347.4 million pounds, reported for the first-half of 2021.



Investment income also decreased to 25.4 million pounds as against 39.2 million pounds of previous fiscal. Total revenues fell to 131.6 million pounds from 362.6 million pounds of a year ago.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 18.2 pence per share, an increase of 4 percent compared with the previous year. The dividend will be paid on January 5, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 2.



