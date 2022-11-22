

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Helical PLC reported that its first half EPRA profit increased to 5.8 million pounds from 1.1 million pounds, last year. EPRA EPS increased to 4.8 pence from 0.9 pence.



Profit before tax was 17.22 million pounds compared to 31.00 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 14.0 pence compared to 18.0 pence.



Revenue declined to 23.46 million pounds from 25.10 million pounds, last year. Net property income increased to 18.84 million pounds from 15.06 million pounds.



The Board has approved a 5.2% increase in the interim dividend to 3.05 pence per share.



