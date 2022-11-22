ImaginAb Executes New License and Supply Agreement for CD8 ImmunoPET Technology with TriSalus Life Sciences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a global biotechnology company developing 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPETTM) imaging agent and radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) products, is pleased to announce the signing of a new non-exclusive License and Supply Agreement with TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. ("TriSalus"), an oncology therapeutics company integrating immunotherapy with disruptive delivery technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with liver and pancreatic tumors.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImaginAb will license and supply clinical doses of ImaginAb's investigational CD8 ImmunoPET to TriSalus for use in its clinical trials using its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery (PEDD) method for intravascular delivery of its investigational SD-101 compound.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb, said:

"We are delighted that TriSalus will use our investigational CD8 ImmunoPET technology in an imaging sub-study within its PERIO-01 clinical trial which leverages its PEDD methodology and SD-101, a novel therapeutic candidate designed to re-activate the immune system within the liver and pancreas. Our agreement with TriSalus highlights our expanding partnership network and showcases the increasing adoption of our CD8 ImmunoPET technology."

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb is a clinical stage, revenue-generating global biotechnology company developing the next generation of imaging agents and radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) products through its proprietary minibody and cys-diabody platforms. The lead candidate 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPETTM) imaging agent is currently in Phase II clinical trials and has been licensed by numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies for imaging in their immunotherapy clinical trials, primarily in oncology.

ImaginAb's vision is to transform patient care, and help people live better and healthier lives. For more information visit www.imaginab.com.

About 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPETTM)

CD8 ImmunoPET is an 89Zr-labelled minibody that has been designed to bind to the CD8 receptor on human T cells for quantitative, non-invasive PET imaging of CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T cells are the main effector cells involved in the immune response against tumour cells induced by immunotherapies and they also play a key role in multiple autoimmune diseases. As such, quantitative imaging of CD8+ T cells is currently being researched to determine whether it may be used to diagnose the immune status of a patient, to measure the efficacy of immunotherapies and predict patient outcomes.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences is an oncology therapeutics company integrating immunotherapy with disruptive delivery technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with liver and pancreatic tumors. The company works to enable more patients to benefit from established and emerging cancer treatments by overcoming intratumoral pressure and immunosuppression, significant barriers that can limit delivery and efficacy. The proprietary TriSalus delivery method-Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery (PEDD)-modulates pressure and flow within blood vessels to improve therapy uptake and tumor response in ways traditional approaches cannot. Two FDA-cleared devices utilize TriSalus' proprietary approach to delivery of therapeutics: the TriNav Infusion System and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion (PRVI) System.

Currently, in clinical trials across multiple indications, the TriSalus Platform uses PEDD to administer the company's investigational immunotherapy, SD-101, through a regional intravascular approach with the goal of strengthening immunotherapy responses for liver and pancreatic cancer patients. In partnership with leading cancer centers across the country, and by leveraging deep immuno-oncology expertise and inventive technology development, TriSalus is committed to advancing innovation that improves outcomes for patients. Learn more at trisaluslifesci.com and follow us on Twitter @TriSalusLifeSci and LinkedIn.

About PERIO-01

The Pressure-Enabled Regional Immuno-Oncology PERIO-01 clinical trial is studying a new investigational drug, SD-101, delivered intravascularly by the TriNav Infusion System using the Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery (PEDD) method of administration. The study will evaluate if this platform approach can improve the performance of systemic checkpoint inhibitors in treating uveal melanoma with liver metastases. To learn more about the PERIO-01 trial, visit periotrial.com/perio-01-trial/.

