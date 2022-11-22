DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 21/11/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 240.8216
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6004485
CODE: CMU
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 202300 EQS News ID: 1493179 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1493179&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 22, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)