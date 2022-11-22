Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.11.2022
Hyperion Motors, Inc.: Hyperion Unveils Mobile Station to Solve EV Infrastructure Puzzle

Company will rollout Hyper:Fuel Stations for Hydrogen & Battery Vehicles.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Motors, Inc., a hydrogen technology company, announced the launch of its Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations, capable of refueling both hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The mobilized refueling station will be available across the nation, and can be easily deployed and redeployed when driving patterns change. Previously, Hyperion revealed its 1,000-mile range XP-1 in 2020 to demonstrate the benefits of hydrogen-ion storage over lithium-ion. Utilizing hydrogen-ion storage technology, Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations address a primary challenge facing many commercial hydrogen trucks and battery cars on the road today: refueling and recharging infrastructure.