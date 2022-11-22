DJ Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2022 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.5918

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6280901

CODE: CRPX LN

ISIN: LU1829219127

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 202406 EQS News ID: 1493397 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1493397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2022 03:43 ET (08:43 GMT)