

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors digested mixed signals from ECB policymakers on the central bank's future interest-rate path.



After several ECB officials hinted at slower rate hikes, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann has backed another 75-bps rate hike at the next rate-setting meeting in December.



The euro rose against the dollar in European trade, holding above two-week lows amid grim outlook for European services and manufacturing.



The benchmark DAX was down 15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,364 after declining 0.4 percent on Monday.



Thyssenkrupp shares slumped 4.6 percent after activist fund Cevian cut its stake in the industrial engineering company to less than 1 percent.



