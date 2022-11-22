Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 23 November 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 46,538,186 shares (DKK 46,538,186) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 123,993 shares (DKK 123,993) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 51,637,179 shares (DKK 51,637,179) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 100.80 - 41,675 shares DKK 127.00 - 82,318 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66