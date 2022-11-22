DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 463.3371

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 279198

CODE: HLTW LN

ISIN: LU0533033311

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

