Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB on STO Municipalities (471/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB with effect from 2022-11-23. Last day of trading is set to 2024-08-07. The instruments will be listed on STO Municipalities. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1103639