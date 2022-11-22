A group of researchers from Italy has proposed formulas to determine the optimal tilt angle for PV installations in France and Italy, claiming improved positioning would result in an increase in collectible solar energy of up to 4%.Scientists from the University of Genova in Italy have developed mathematical formulas to calculate the optimum tilt angles for maximizing PV energy yield in 216 cities in France and Italy. In a report published in Renewable Energy, the researchers expressed the yearly optimal tilt as a function of local latitude minus a climate correction coefficient. This coefficient ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...