First North Iceland: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on August 22 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on November 23, 2022. ISIN IS0000029114 Company name Kaldalón hf. Total share capital before the increase 10.293.491.928 (10.293.491.928shares) Increase in share capital 834.724.541 (834.724.541 shares) Total share capital following the 11.128.216.469 (11.128.216.469 increase shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KALD Orderbook ID 178971