UPL Ltd.: UPL secures legal victory against Agracity in intellectual property lawsuit

Federal Court of Canada rules AgraCity infringed on UPL's intellectual property for its EVEREST crop protection

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070 LSE: UPLL) ('UPL') a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, today announced victory in a lawsuit protecting the intellectual property rights for its patented EVEREST crop protection agricultural input.

UPL brought the lawsuit against AgraCity and its generic HIMALAYA herbicide on the grounds that HIMALAYA infringes UPL's Canadian Patent No. 2,346,021 for EVEREST. After a full trial, the court has now ruled in UPL's favour. This ruling validates the court's initial injunction and requires AgraCity to disgorge its profits from HIMALAYA to UPL.

Dr Vishal Sodha, UPL Global Intellectual Property Head said: "EVEREST is an innovative herbicide developed by UPL. It is proven to improve crop yields and protect wheat crops from wild oats and other grassy and broadleaf weeds. This victory vindicates UPL's intellectual property rights and confirms our position as a leading innovator in agricultural inputs. We invest significantly in bringing new and valuable solutions to growers, and we will always pursue appropriate legal measures to safeguard farmers' interests and defend our intellectual property."

This court ruling is the latest decision obtained by UPL North America, Inc. and UPL Agrosolutions Canada Inc. against defendant AgraCity Crop & Nutrition Ltd. in a longstanding patent infringement lawsuit.

For more information, please contact:

UPL

Reina Roets

Global Head of Marketing Communications

UPL Ltd.

Reina.roets@upl-ltd.com

Radhika Arora

Head of Investor Relations

UPL Ltd.

Radhika.Arora@upl-ltd.com

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works - open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upl-secures-legal-victory-against-agracity-in-intellectual-property-lawsuit-301685008.html