Appointment adds over a quarter-century of senior international financial management experience

Semiconductor specialist XMOS today confirms the appointment of Paul Goodridge as an advisor to the company's board, providing advice and specialist perspective on financial operations.

With 15 years' experience as a CFO in both public and private companies, and over 25 years in international finance management, Goodridge further bolsters the extensive financial credentials of a board that includes Hermann Hauser (Amadeus Capital), Hongquan Jiang (Robert Bosch VC), and Bill Elmore (Foundation Capital).

As CFO of CSR, Goodridge delivered its successful IPO in 2004 and helped grow the company internationally into an $800m revenue business, significantly growing it in value to become a member of the FTSE 250. While working as CFO and then non-exec of GFI Software, he oversaw exits of over $1.5bn.

Goodridge has spent the last half decade as a non-executive director for software companies with a combined exit value of over $800m, and a consultant working with a large European VC.

Goodridge offers extensive knowledge of IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, debt financing, and raising venture capital. He also serves as a mentor to a number of senior finance professionals in fast growth technology companies and has worked in the same capacity for the ICAEW.

"The semiconductor cycle has always been a very strong long-term value generator, which means there will always be commercial opportunities for companies with the right technologies and that make prudent financial decisions," commented Stuart Mellis, CFO, XMOS. "Given the potential nuances in the market in the years ahead, we want to equip ourselves with the best brains in the business which is why it's so valuable to have Paul as a voice at the table."

"XMOS offers a powerfully versatile technology in a package that is genuinely affordable to mass-produce, and has immense financial potential as a result", commented Goodridge. "The prospect of being able to support this company in its mission to make a real difference to so many markets and industries is immensely exciting."

About XMOS

A deep tech company at the leading edge of the intelligent internet of things (IoT), XMOS addresses the evolving market need for flexible compute to serve an ever-widening range of smart things including voice, imaging, and ambient sensing.

The company's uniquely flexible xcore processors allow product designers to architect system-on-chip solutions purely in software, enabling faster time to market with differentiated systems that are cost-effective and energy efficient.

