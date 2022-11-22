ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022. During the quarter, Caleres continued its strong performance, achieving record quarterly sales and delivering another period of solid earnings. Net sales rose 1.8 percent year-over-year driven by positive momentum in the Brand Portfolio segment reflecting robust consumer demand for its fashion brands and products. The company achieved net income of $39.2 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.08. Adjusted net income was $42.0 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.15. Notably, Caleres improved its inventory position sequentially with total inventory levels declining 15.8 percent from the second quarter 2022.
"Caleres executed another strong operational and financial performance in the third quarter and closed the first nine months of the year with record earnings," said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "These results underscore the strength and versatility of our brands, highlight our compelling product and product creation power, and demonstrate the portfolio's significantly enhanced agility and resilience during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. We are particularly pleased that our Brand Portfolio segment achieved near-record third quarter earnings and that Famous Footwear delivered a strong operating margin of 12.3 percent."
"We are encouraged by the recent market share gains from our brands and expect to build on this progress as we drive forward by enhancing the digital experience and elevating our product design and offerings," said Jay Schmidt, President. "As we move through the remaining months of 2022, and in light of the more challenging macroeconomic environment, we will be even more focused on controlling our spending, prioritizing inventory management and leaning into our competitive advantages in order to drive long-term shareholder value."
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
(13-weeks ended October 29, 2022, compared to 13-weeks ended October 30, 2021)
- Net sales were $798.3 million, up 1.8 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2021;
- A 2.6 percent sales decline in the Famous Footwear segment, with comparable store sales down 0.8 percent
- A 7.6 percent sales increase in the Brand Portfolio segment
- Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 74 percent of total net sales
- Gross profit was $339.9 million, while gross margin was 42.6 percent;
- A 44.7 percent gross margin in the Famous Footwear segment
- A 37.9 percent gross margin in the Brand Portfolio segment
- SG&A as percentage of sales was 35.5 percent, 307 basis points higher than third quarter of fiscal 2021;
- Net earnings of $39.2 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.08, compared to net earnings of $59.6 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.54 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021;
- Adjusted net earnings of $42.0 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.15, compared to adjusted net earnings of $61.5 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.59 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021;
- Trailing twelve-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $298.6 million; or 10.1 percent of sales;
- Inventory was up approximately 19.5 percent, in-line with expectations, and 15.8 percent below the second quarter of 2022 - representing significant sequential progress;
- Returned $24.1 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Capital Allocation Update
During the third quarter, Caleres continued to strategically invest in value-driving growth opportunities while at the same time returning $24.1 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. Specifically, Caleres repurchased 838,025 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $21.6 million and an average share price of $25.72. Year-to-date, the company has repurchased 2.6 million shares, representing approximately 7 percent of shares outstanding, at an average share price of $24.11. In addition to buybacks, Caleres returned $2.5 million to shareholders through its recurring quarterly cash dividend during the third quarter.
Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook:
"Looking ahead, we are confident that Caleres is well-positioned to close 2022 with record-setting earnings," said Sullivan. "We believe our curated family of brands, powerful platform and robust capabilities in the areas of brand building, production creation, marketing, and logistics will enable us to navigate any market environment. In short, the Caleres team is enthusiastic about its prospects for long-term profitability and confident in our ability to generate strong levels of cash and unlock further value for our shareholders."
Given the strong execution to date and expectations for the fourth quarter, Caleres is tightening its fiscal year 2022 earnings outlook at the upper end of its previous guidance range.
Specifically, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.30 and $4.40, representing another year of record earnings for the organization. In addition, the company is reiterating its full year sales outlook, with the range still expected to be between 4 percent and 6 percent as compared to fiscal year 2021.
The company anticipates continued improvement in its inventory position and expects to end fiscal year 2022 with inventory up mid-single digit percent as compared to fiscal year 2021.
Investor Conference Call
SCHEDULE 1
CALERES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
($ thousands, except per share data)
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
Net sales
$
798,258
$
784,156
$
2,271,704
$
2,098,323
Cost of goods sold
458,382
448,805
1,268,019
1,165,792
Gross profit
339,876
335,351
1,003,685
932,531
Selling and administrative expenses
283,119
254,033
812,313
757,070
Restructuring and other special charges, net
2,910
—
2,910
13,482
Operating earnings
53,847
81,318
188,462
161,979
Interest expense, net
(4,003
)
(5,069
)
(8,886
)
(28,803
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
(649
)
—
(649
)
Other income, net
2,997
3,844
9,636
11,533
Earnings before income taxes
52,841
79,444
189,212
144,060
Income tax provision
(13,849
)
(19,759
)
(48,683
)
(39,838
)
Net earnings
38,992
59,685
140,529
104,222
Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(254
)
63
(404
)
1,057
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
$
39,246
$
59,622
$
140,933
$
103,165
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.09
$
1.56
$
3.83
$
2.70
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.08
$
1.54
$
3.79
$
2.68
SCHEDULE 2
CALERES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
($ thousands)
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
32,773
$
74,772
Receivables, net
161,367
161,892
Inventories, net
649,257
543,218
Property and equipment, held for sale
16,777
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
60,910
82,816
Total current assets
921,084
862,698
Lease right-of-use assets
523,011
500,308
Property and equipment, net
151,798
155,516
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
218,420
230,625
Other assets
134,000
125,411
Total assets
$
1,948,313
$
1,874,558
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Borrowings under revolving credit agreement
$
364,500
$
175,000
Current portion of long-term debt
—
99,598
Mandatory purchase obligation - Blowfish Malibu
—
54,558
Trade accounts payable
279,704
352,084
Lease obligations
133,227
128,151
Other accrued expenses
261,483
260,669
Total current liabilities
1,038,914
1,070,060
Noncurrent lease obligations
453,718
452,786
Other liabilities
50,270
45,967
Total other liabilities
503,988
498,753
Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders' equity
398,444
301,098
Noncontrolling interests
6,967
4,647
Total equity
405,411
305,745
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,948,313
$
1,874,558
SCHEDULE 3
CALERES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
($ thousands)
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
46,266
$
189,728
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(40,056
)
(10,437
)
Capitalized software
(5,350
)
(4,122
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(45,406
)
(14,559
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under revolving credit agreement
708,500
363,000
Repayments under revolving credit agreement
(634,000
)
(438,000
)
Redemption of senior notes
—
(100,000
)
Dividends paid
(7,698
)
(8,011
)
Debt issuance costs
—
(1,190
)
Acquisition of treasury stock
(63,225
)
—
Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net
(4,804
)
(3,779
)
Contributions by noncontrolling interests, net
3,142
—
Other
—
(676
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
1,915
(188,656
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(117
)
(36
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,658
(13,523
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
30,115
88,295
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
32,773
$
74,772
SCHEDULE 4
CALERES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Impact of
Attributable
Diluted
Impact of
Attributable
Diluted
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
Earnings
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
Earnings
($ thousands, except per share data)
Items
Inc.
Per Share
Items
Inc.
Per Share
GAAP earnings
$
39,246
$
1.08
$
59,622
$
1.54
Charges/other items:
Organizational changes
$
2,910
2,723
0.07
$
—
—
—
Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation
—
—
—
1,918
1,424
0.04
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
649
482
0.01
Total charges/other items
$
2,910
$
2,723
$
0.07
$
2,567
$
1,906
$
0.05
Adjusted earnings
$
41,969
$
1.15
$
61,528
$
1.59
(Unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Impact of
Attributable
Diluted
Impact of
Attributable
Diluted
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
Earnings
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
Earnings
($ thousands, except per share data)
Items
Inc.
Per Share
Items
Inc.
Per Share
GAAP earnings
$
140,933
$
3.79
$
103,165
$
2.68
Charges/other items:
Organizational changes
$
2,910
2,723
0.07
$
—
—
$
—
Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation
—
—
—
15,423
11,454
0.30
Brand Portfolio - business exits
—
—
—
13,482
11,927
0.31
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
649
482
0.01
Deferred tax valuation allowances
—
—
—
—
3,294
0.08
Total charges/other items
$
2,910
$
2,723
$
0.07
$
29,554
$
27,157
$
0.70
Adjusted earnings
$
143,656
$
3.86
$
130,322
$
3.38
(Unaudited)
Trailing Twelve Months
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Impact of
Attributable
Impact of
Attributable
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
($ thousands)
Items
Inc.
Items
Inc.
GAAP earnings
$
174,787
$
26,189
Charges/other items:
Organizational changes
$
2,910
2,723
$
—
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
362
268
649
482
Deferred tax valuation allowances
—
746
—
3,294
Brand Portfolio - business exits
—
—
28,256
25,607
Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation
—
—
24,412
18,129
Intangible asset impairment charges
—
—
23,805
17,854
COVID-19-related expenses
—
—
15,245
37,486
Vionic integration-related costs
—
—
3,436
2,552
Total charges/other items
$
3,272
$
3,737
$
95,803
$
105,404
Adjusted earnings
$
178,524
$
131,593
|SCHEDULE 5
CALERES, INC.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Famous Footwear
Brand Portfolio
Eliminations and Other
Consolidated
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
($ thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
481,951
$
494,660
$
323,242
$
300,513
$
(6,935
)
$
(11,017
)
$
798,258
$
784,156
Gross profit
215,603
235,487
122,359
98,898
1,914
966
339,876
335,351
Adjusted gross profit
215,603
235,487
122,359
98,898
1,914
966
339,876
335,351
Gross profit rate
44.7
%
47.6
%
37.9
%
32.9
%
(27.6
)
%
(8.8
)
%
42.6
%
42.8
%
Adjusted gross profit rate
44.7
%
47.6
%
37.9
%
32.9
%
(27.6
)
%
(8.8
)
%
42.6
%
42.8
%
Operating earnings (loss)
59,267
87,375
22,304
11,383
(27,724
)
(17,440
)
53,847
81,318
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
59,267
87,375
22,304
11,383
(24,814
)
(17,440
)
56,757
81,318
Operating earnings %
12.3
%
17.7
%
6.9
%
3.8
%
n/m
%
n/m
%
6.7
%
10.4
%
Adjusted operating earnings %
12.3
%
17.7
%
6.9
%
3.8
%
n/m
%
n/m
%
7.1
%
10.4
%
Same-store sales % (on a 13-week basis)
(0.8
)
%
26.5
%
26.0
%
45.8
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Number of stores
876
905
89
90
—
—
965
995
n/m - Not meaningful
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Famous Footwear
Brand Portfolio
Eliminations and Other
Consolidated
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
($ thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross profit
$
215,603
$
235,487
$
122,359
$
98,898
$
1,914
$
966
$
339,876
$
335,351
Charges/Other Items:
Brand Portfolio - business exits
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total charges/other items
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted gross profit
$
215,603
$
235,487
$
122,359
$
98,898
$
1,914
$
966
$
339,876
$
335,351
Operating earnings (loss)
$
59,267
$
87,375
$
22,304
$
11,383
$
(27,724
)
$
(17,440
)
$
53,847
$
81,318
Charges/Other Items:
Organizational changes
—
—
—
—
2,910
—
2,910
—
Total charges/other items
—
—
—
—
2,910
—
2,910
—
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
$
59,267
$
87,375
$
22,304
$
11,383
$
(24,814
)
$
(17,440
)
$
56,757
$
81,318
SCHEDULE 5
CALERES, INC.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
Famous Footwear
Brand Portfolio
Eliminations and Other
Consolidated
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
($ thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
1,302,828
$
1,346,413
$
1,013,043
$
789,832
$
(44,167
)
$
(37,922
)
$
2,271,704
$
2,098,323
Gross profit
618,442
642,715
385,800
287,791
(557
)
2,025
1,003,685
932,531
Adjusted gross profit
618,442
642,715
385,800
287,791
(557
)
2,025
1,003,685
932,531
Gross profit rate
47.5
%
47.7
%
38.1
%
36.4
%
1.3
%
(5.3
)
%
44.2
%
44.4
%
Adjusted gross profit rate
47.5
%
47.7
%
38.1
%
36.4
%
1.3
%
(5.3
)
%
44.2
%
44.4
%
Operating earnings (loss)
171,451
220,746
93,063
25,116
(76,052
)
(83,883
)
188,462
161,979
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
171,451
220,746
93,063
38,598
(73,142
)
(83,883
)
191,372
175,461
Operating earnings %
13.2
%
16.4
%
9.2
%
3.2
%
n/m
%
n/m
%
8.3
%
7.7
%
Adjusted operating earnings %
13.2
%
16.4
%
9.2
%
4.9
%
n/m
%
n/m
%
8.4
%
8.4
%
Same-store sales % (on a 39-week basis)
(2.5
)
%
11.5
%
36.4
%
24.3
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Number of stores
876
905
89
90
—
—
965
995
n/m - Not meaningful
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
Famous Footwear
Brand Portfolio
Eliminations and Other
Consolidated
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
($ thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross profit
$
618,442
$
642,715
$
385,800
$
287,791
$
(557
)
$
2,025
$
1,003,685
$
932,531
Charges/Other Items:
Brand Portfolio - brand exits
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total charges/other items
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted gross profit
$
618,442
$
642,715
$
385,800
$
287,791
$
(557
)
$
2,025
$
1,003,685
$
932,531
Operating earnings (loss)
$
171,451
$
220,746
$
93,063
$
25,116
$
(76,052
)
$
(83,883
)
$
188,462
$
161,979
Charges/Other Items:
Organizational changes
—
—
—
—
2,910
—
2,910
—
Brand Portfolio - business exits
—
—
—
13,482
—
—
—
13,482
Total charges/other items
—
—
—
13,482
2,910
—
2,910
13,482
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
$
171,451
$
220,746
$
93,063
$
38,598
$
(73,142
)
$
(83,883
)
$
191,372
$
175,461
SCHEDULE 6
CALERES, INC.
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ thousands, except per share data)
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
Net earnings
$
38,992
$
59,685
$
140,529
$
104,222
Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests
254
(63
)
404
(1,057
)
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
39,246
59,622
140,933
103,165
Net earnings allocated to participating securities
(1,723
)
(2,140
)
(5,951
)
(3,737
)
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities
$
37,523
$
57,482
$
134,982
$
99,428
Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
Basic common shares
34,379
36,889
35,207
36,825
Dilutive effect of share-based awards
507
457
450
294
Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.
34,886
37,346
35,657
37,119
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.09
$
1.56
$
3.83
$
2.70
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.08
$
1.54
$
3.79
$
2.68
SCHEDULE 7
CALERES, INC.
BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
October 29,
October 30,
October 29,
October 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
Adjusted net earnings
$
41,715
$
61,591
$
143,252
$
131,379
Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests
254
(63
)
404
(1,057
)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
41,969
61,528
143,656
130,322
Net earnings allocated to participating securities
(1,842
)
(2,208
)
(6,067
)
(4,729
)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities
$
40,127
$
59,320
$
137,589
$
125,593
Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
Basic common shares
34,379
36,889
35,207
36,825
Dilutive effect of share-based awards
507
457
450
294
Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.
34,886
37,346
35,657
37,119
Basic adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.17
$
1.61
$
3.91
$
3.41
Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.15
$
1.59
$
3.86
$
3.38
SCHEDULE 8
CALERES, INC.
CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP METRICS)
(Unaudited)
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
($ thousands)
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
EBITDA:
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
$
174,787
$
26,189
Income tax provision
59,926
51,114
Interest expense, net
11,013
43,343
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
362
649
Depreciation and amortization (1)
49,552
53,900
EBITDA
$
295,640
$
175,195
EBITDA margin
10.0
%
6.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2)
$
178,524
$
131,593
Income tax provision (3)
59,461
41,514
Interest expense, net (4)
11,013
18,932
Depreciation and amortization (1)
49,552
53,900
Adjusted EBITDA
$
298,550
$
245,939
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.1
%
9.2
%
|______________________
|(1)
Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets.
|(2)
Refer to Schedule 4 for the consolidated reconciliation of net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. to adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
|(3)
Excludes the income tax impacts of the adjustments on Schedule 4.
|(4)
Excludes the fair value adjustment to the Blowfish purchase obligation, as reflected on Schedule 4.
