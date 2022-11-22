Chindata Group Holdings Limited: Chindata Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited ("Chindata Group" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022. To supplement the Company's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin as non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below.



Recent Financial and Operating Highlights

Solid growth and profitability momentum continued, upbeat results for nine straight quarters . Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 62.4% year over year ("YoY") to RMB1,202.7 million. Net income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 207.4% YoY to RMB241.0 million, with a margin of 20.0%. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 66.8% YoY to RMB614.5 million, with a margin of 51.1%. The Company has been delivering upbeat revenue and adjusted EBITDA results for nine straight quarters.

. Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 62.4% year over year ("YoY") to RMB1,202.7 million. Net income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 207.4% YoY to RMB241.0 million, with a margin of 20.0%. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 66.8% YoY to RMB614.5 million, with a margin of 51.1%. The Company has been delivering upbeat revenue and adjusted EBITDA results for nine straight quarters. Business continued to expand, total capacity increased by 45MW during the third quarter of 2022 to reach 821MW. One new under-construction hyperscale project in Johor, Malaysia with a capacity of 43MW was added to our asset portfolio. Three hyperscale projects with a total capacity of 68MW were put into service, supporting the existing clients' business in northern China and India. Quarter-end total capacity reached 821MW, representing a 39.7% YoY increase compared with 588MW in the same quarter of 2021. Capacity in APAC emerging market (excluding China) makes up 19% of total capacity by end of the third quarter, reaching 160MW.

Ramp-up remained strongly on track, utilized capacity increased by 53MW to reach 454MW . With our clients' healthy business performance, an additional utilized capacity of 53MW was added in the third quarter, mostly from projects in Greater Beijing region and India campus, supporting the anchor client and one of the key international clients. Quarter-end utilized capacity reached 454MW, representing a 69.3% YoY growth. Overall utilization ratio remained healthy at 78% by end of the third quarter, compared with 78% in FY22Q2 and 72% in FY21Q3.

. With our clients' healthy business performance, an additional utilized capacity of 53MW was added in the third quarter, mostly from projects in Greater Beijing region and India campus, supporting the anchor client and one of the key international clients. Quarter-end utilized capacity reached 454MW, representing a 69.3% YoY growth. Overall utilization ratio remained healthy at 78% by end of the third quarter, compared with 78% in FY22Q2 and 72% in FY21Q3. Continued to support our client's business growth and received 49MW new commitment from our existing clients on two projects . Total client commitment (contracted and "Indication of Interest" (IOI) capacity) increased by 50MW in the third quarter, mainly contributed by new IOI capacity received from the anchor client and one of the key international clients on projects in Greater Beijing region. 3MW IOI capacity for an existing project in Yangtze River Delta region was converted into contract to support a key international client. A total of 110MW new client commitment was received in the first nine months of 2022, while total contracted and IOI capacity reached 700MW in the third quarter, representing a 41.9% YoY increase.

. Total client commitment (contracted and "Indication of Interest" (IOI) capacity) increased by 50MW in the third quarter, mainly contributed by new IOI capacity received from the anchor client and one of the key international clients on projects in Greater Beijing region. 3MW IOI capacity for an existing project in Yangtze River Delta region was converted into contract to support a key international client. A total of 110MW new client commitment was received in the first nine months of 2022, while total contracted and IOI capacity reached 700MW in the third quarter, representing a 41.9% YoY increase. 2022 full year guidance raised for the second time. Given strong business momentum, the Company raised its 2022 full year guidance, which is the second raise during the year. Full year revenue guidance is raised by RMB200 million at mid-point, or a 4.8% increase compared with the previous guidance, now in the range of RMB4.33 billion to RMB4.43 billion. Full year adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised by RMB90 million at mid-point, or a 4.2% increase compared with the previous guidance, now in the range of RMB2.2 billion to RMB2.26 billion.



Management Quote

Mr. Huapeng Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Chindata Group, commented, "The Company continued its solid business performance in the third quarter of 2022. The close collaboration between our team in China and South East Asia led to a record nine-straight-quarters of upbeat financial performance. Revenue in the first nine months in 2022 has surpassed revenue in the full year of 2021, and we are raising our full year guidance for the second time this year. With the increasing demand for digital infrastructure globally, as well as the catalyst provided by the 'East Data West Computation' policy, the Company sees its advantages in hyperscale business to be even more apparent. We will continue to do the right thing in the correct manner, to consistently build our capability, to strengthen our research & development, to enhance our competitive power and to operate our business in a prudent manner, so as to create long-term value for our clients, partners, investors and other stakeholders in a sustainable way."

Mr. Dongning WANG, Chief Financial Officer of Chindata Group, commented, "We delivered another strong quarterly performance, consistently driven by our differentiated strategy underscored by a unique client base, differentiated business model and asset deployment advantage, in-house development capability, stringent cost control and efficient asset utilization. The excellent execution of this strategy has led to the ninth straight quarter with upbeat financial results. Revenue in the third quarter increased by 62.4% YoY to RMB1,202.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 66.8% YoY to RMB614.5 million. Our adjusted EBITDA margin managed to stay at above 50% level, staying at 51.1% in the third quarter, while our GAAP net income margin recorded a new high of 20.0%. Notably, we also hold a very healthy balance sheet with low total debt to capital ratio of 44.1%, with over 90% of our data center asset under our full ownership. These combined financial performance on both output and input side resulted in an un-levered pre-tax ROIC at around 17% level, which we believe will provide a safe and long-term sustainable value to our investors and creditors. Our diversified financing channels on different levels continued to ensure our access to capital, safeguarding the Company in the current market condition."

Business Highlights

Asset Overview

Total Capacity. Total capacity continued to grow at a steady pace. Total capacity increased by 45MW to 821MW by the end of the third quarter of 2022, representing a 39.7% YoY growth. (vs. 776MW in FY22Q2, 588MW in FY21Q3). In-service capacity. In-service capacity increased by 68MW to 579MW by the end of the third quarter of 2022, representing a 56.4% YoY growth (vs. 511MW in FY22Q2, 370MW in FY21Q3), mainly contributed by CN14 and CN18, located in the Company's Shanxi and Hebei campuses respectively and supporting the anchor client's business, and BBY01, located in India and supporting the business of one of the key international clients. Under-construction capacity. Under-construction capacity was 242MW by the end of the third quarter of 2022 (vs.265MW in FY22Q2, 218MW in FY21Q3). One new under-construction hyperscale project (MY06-3) with a total capacity of 43MW was added to the Company's asset portfolio. The project is located in the Company's campus in Johor, Malaysia and is scheduled for delivery in 2024. By the end of the third quarter, the Company's capacity (in-service and under construction) in APAC emerging market including Malaysia and India reached 160MW, which was 19% of the Company's total capacity (821MW).

Contracted and IOI capacity. The Company continued to serve its existing clients and support their healthy growth as a trusted partner, the momentum on the overall demand from its unique client base remains strong and healthy.

Total contracted and IOI capacity increased by 50MW during the third quarter of 2022 to reach 700MW, representing a 41.9% YoY growth (vs. 650MW in FY22Q2, 493MW in FY21Q3). The Company received 11MW IOI capacity on CN19 in the Company's Hebei campus to support the core business of one of the key international clients, and 38MW IOI capacity on CN20 in the Company's Shanxi campus to support the core business of the anchor client. An existing 3MW IOI was converted into contract during the third quarter on project CE01 in Yangtze River Delta region, supporting one of the key international clients. For the first nine months in year 2022, the Company has received a total of around 110MW of client commitment, representing a 19% increase from end of year 2021 (700MW by end of the third quarter, vs. 589MW in FY21Q4).

Commitment ratio remained healthy for the Company's asset portfolio. Contracted & IOI ratio for in-service capacity was 96% by the end of the third quarter of 2022 (vs. 95% by end of FY22Q2, 88% by end of FY21Q3). Contracted & IOI ratio for total capacity was 85% by the end of the third quarter of 2022 (vs. 84% by end of FY22Q2, 84% by end of FY21Q3).



Utilized capacity. The Company's consistency in high-quality and fast delivery, combined with its healthy and differentiated client base, led to another quarter of better-than-industry ramp-up performance. Total utilized capacity increased by 53MW to 454MW by end of the third quarter of 2022, representing a 69.3% YoY growth (vs. 401MW by end of FY22Q2, 268MW by end of FY21Q3). Additional utilized capacity of 53MW was mostly contributed by numerous projects in Greater Beijing region in the Company's campuses in Hebei and Shanxi supporting the anchor client, as well as by the project in India supporting one of the key international clients.

Utilized ratio was 78% by the end of the third quarter of 2022 (vs. 78% by the end of FY22Q2, 72% by the end of FY21Q3).





Recent Development on APAC emerging markets

On October 20th, the Company celebrated the grand opening of project MY06 in Sedenak, Johor, Malaysia. The entire MY06 project holds a designed capacity over 100MW, among which 19MW was recently put into service in October. Leveraging on the Company's innovative construction and design methodologies, the construction of the 19MW, or MY06-1 as disclosed, was completed in a record time of around 11 months since breaking ground in November 2021. The completion of such project has also made Bridge Data Centres, the Company's APAC subsidiary, the first company with Malaysia Digital status to complete the construction and handover the business-ready hyperscale data center in 2022. Excluding the delivery of MY06-1, by end of the third quarter of 2022, the Company had 40MW in-service capacity, and another 120MW under construction in the APAC emerging market, as well as the Thailand project to be further expanded. In addition, the Company has a 65% client commitment ratio for its APAC capacity, solid relations with existing clients on existing projects, and an experienced local team, and has been actively engaging with existing and potential clients in China and the APAC region for further cooperation opportunities in APAC emerging market. The Company feels very confident that more can be achieved in the coming quarters and in the future in this promising region.

A snapshot of the Company's asset portfolio by end of the third quarter of 2022 is as follows: capacity in APAC (Malaysia and India) reached 160MW, making up 19% of total capacity; capacity in Greater Beijing area reached 620MW, making up 75% of total capacity; capacity in Yangtze River Delta area and Greater Bay area reached 42MW, making up 6% of total capacity. Business in Greater Beijing region remains the key engine of the Company, accounting for 94% of total utilized capacity, with a utilization ratio of 83% for the Company's projects in this region. APAC projects took a larger share in the Company's under construction capacity by end of the third quarter, accounting for 49% of total construction capacity. The Company believes that its early judgement in site selection in the Greater Beijing Region and its differentiated way of doing business are consistently generating healthy resources, which further enable the Company to tap into different regions for business opportunities and to establish a more diversified business layout.



Recent Development on Sustainability, Research & Development and Innovation

The Company issued its latest ESG report on October 18th, which is the third annual ESG report of the Company. The Company has set "zero-carbon" as a company strategy and established a D-A-T-A ESG strategy ecosystem. D represents de-carbonization, implying the Company's on-going effort in adopting green energy for zero carbon emission. A represents alignment, indicating the Company's stance on aligning with its industry and supply chain partners for a shared and prosperous business ecosystem. T represents technology, which is the gene that will continue to drive the Company to lead the innovation and development of the industry. The last letter A represents the advanced attitude taken by the Company to consistently drive the sustainable development of the industry. More information of the ESG report can be obtained at the Company's website.

Regarding other effort on sustainability, the Company entered into a green loan agreement in September with a bank on project financing for its project in one of its Hebei campuses. The loan is aligned with Green Loan Principles 2021 edition, with all loan proceeds intended for green building, renewable energy and energy efficiency related to the project.

Regarding effort on innovation and research & development, the Company is winning wider recognition for its data center technical solution. On November 9th, the Company's hybrid evaporative cooling technology, catering to data center high computing demand, was awarded the first prize of datacenter science and technology achievement on China CDCC summit. The award, authorized by National Office for Science & Technology of China, is recognized as a prestigious national-level award for data center industry. The Company has been awarded the first prize for two consecutive years, being the only third-party data center company to have achieved such. The technology is a perfect demonstration of the Company's on-going effort in pursuing the mission of efficiently converting electric power into computing power. The technology owns 18 patents, and is a combination of numerous sub-technology that leads to a result of estimated 358 days of natural cooling per year, estimated annual Power Use Efficiency ("PUE") of 1.16 and the best energy efficiency achievable for liquid cooling solution.



Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2022 Financial Results Summary

TOTAL REVENUES

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 62.4% to RMB1,202.7 million (US$169.1 million)) from RMB740.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily driven by the robust growth of the Company's colocation services.

For the first nine months of 2022, total revenues increased by 52.7% to RMB3,161.4 million (US$444.4 million) from RMB2,070.5 million in the same period of 2021.

COST OF REVENUE

In line with the Company's revenue growth, total cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 74.2% to RMB736.6 million (US$103.5 million) from RMB422.9 million in the same period of 2021, mainly driven by increases in utility costs, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

For the first nine months of 2022, total cost of revenue increased by 51.0% to RMB1,838.3 million (US$258.4 million) from RMB1,217.4 million in the same period of 2021, mainly driven by increases in utility costs, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 46.6% to RMB466.2 million (US$65.5 million) from RMB317.9 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 38.8%, compared with 42.9% in the same period of 2021 and 42.0% in the second quarter of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2022, gross profit increased by 55.1% to RMB1,323.1 million (US$186.0 million) from RMB853.1 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin in the first nine months of 2022 was 41.9%, compared to 41.2% in the same period of 2021.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 11.4% to RMB148.7 million (US$20.9 million) from RMB133.5 million in the same period of 2021.

For the first nine months of 2022, total operating expenses increased by 11.1% to RMB444.0 million (US$62.4 million) from RMB399.5 million in the same period of 2021.

• Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 43.7% to RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million) from RMB26.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to less share-based compensation expense and less marketing activity. For the first nine months of 2022, selling and marketing expenses decreased by 25.5% to RMB52.9 million (US$7.4 million) from RMB71.0 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to less share-based compensation and less marketing activity.

• General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 36.1% to RMB116.1 million (US$16.3 million) from RMB85.3 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to higher share-based compensation expense and higher professional fees incurred during the period. For the first nine months of 2022, general and administrative expenses increased by 25.0% to RMB335.1 million (US$47.1 million) from RMB268.0 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to higher share-based compensation expense and increasing personnel cost as the Company grew its business.

• Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 18.6% to RMB17.5 million (US$2.5 million) from RMB21.5 million in the same period of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, research and development expenses decreased by 7.4% to RMB56.0 million (US$7.9 million) from RMB60.5 million in the same period of 2021.

OPERATING INCOME

As a result of the foregoing, operating income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 72.2% to RMB317.5 million (US$44.6 million) from RMB184.4 million in the same period of 2021. Operating income margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 26.4%, compared with 24.9% in the same period of 2021 and 29.9% in the second quarter of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2022, operating income increased by 93.8% to RMB879.1 million (US$123.6 million) from RMB453.7 million in the same period of 2021. Operating income margin in the first nine months of 2022 was 27.8%, compared to 21.9% in the same period of 2021.

NET INCOME

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 207.4% to RMB241.0 million (US$33.9 million) from RMB78.4 million in the same period of 2021. Net income margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 20.0%, compared with 10.6% in the same period of 2021 and 19.2% in the second quarter of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2022, net income increased by 165.2% to RMB535.2 million (US$75.2 million), compared with RMB201.8 million in the same period of 2021. Net income margin in the first nine months of 2022 was 16.9%, compared to 9.7% in the same period of 2021.

EARNINGS PER ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB0.66 (US$0.10). Basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB0.33 (US$0.05). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary share.

For the first nine months of 2022, basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.46 (US$0.20). Basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB0.73 (US$0.10).

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 66.8% to RMB614.5 million (US$86.4 million), from RMB368.4 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expenses, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, change in fair value of financial instruments, foreign exchange gain and non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 51.1%, compared with 49.7% in the same period of 2021 and 52.4% in the second quarter of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased by 62.9% to RMB1,653.3 million (US$232.4 million), from RMB1,014.7 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the first nine months of 2022 was 52.3%, compared with 49.0% in the same period of 2021.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 162.8% to RMB294.3 million (US$41.4 million), from RMB112.0 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets resulting from business combination, as adjusted for the tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.

Adjusted net income margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 24.5%, compared with 15.1% in the same period of 2021 and 23.3% in the second quarter of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2022, adjusted net income increased by 113.5% to RMB713.8 million (US$100.3 million), from RMB334.3 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net income margin in the first nine months of 2022 was 22.6%, compared with 16.1% in the same period of 2021.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB5.0 billion (US$701.2 million), compared to cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB5.8 billion as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Full Year Business Outlook

Taking numerous factors into consideration, the Company raised its guidance for full year 2022 as follows.

TOTAL REVENUES

Previous: RMB4,130 million - RMB4,230 million, a 44.8-48.3% increase over full year 2021

Updated: RMB4,330 million - RMB4,430 million, a 51.8-55.3% increase over full year 2021

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Previous: RMB2,100 million - RMB2,180 million, a 48.0-53.6% increase over full year 2021

Updated: RMB2,200 million - RMB2,260 million, a 55.0-59.3% increase over full year 2021

These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

The Company has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Chindata Group's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Chindata Group Investor Relations website at https://investor.chindatagroup.com/ .

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Chindata Group's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin as non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results as they do not include all items that impact its net loss or income for the period, and are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. A limitation of using the non-GAAP financial measure is that the non-GAAP measure exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Exchange Rate Information

Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi into U.S. dollars were made at RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Chindata Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Chindata Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Chindata Group's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Chindata Group's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth and competition of the data center and IT market; its ability to generate sufficient capital or obtain additional capital to meet its future capital needs; its ability to maintain competitive advantages; its ability to keep and strengthen its relationships with major clients and attract new clients; its ability to locate and secure suitable sites for additional data centers on commercially acceptable terms; government policies and regulations relating to Chindata Group's business or industry; general economic and business conditions in the regions where Chindata Group operates and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Chindata Group's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chindata Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,390,293 4,204,410 591,047 Restricted cash 460,174 642,373 90,303 Accounts receivable, net 661,027 1,719,980 241,791 Value added taxes recoverable 327,553 431,172 60,613 Prepayments and other current assets 508,276 458,790 64,496 Total current assets 6,347,323 7,456,725 1,048,250 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 9,427,591 11,741,979 1,650,661 Operating lease right-of-use assets 803,544 939,706 132,102 Finance lease right-of-use assets 136,825 134,621 18,925 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 778,683 796,076 111,911 Restricted cash 390,535 141,151 19,843 Value added taxes recoverable 424,011 356,997 50,186 Other non-current assets 373,439 696,225 97,871 Total non-current assets 12,334,628 14,806,755 2,081,499 Total assets 18,681,951 22,263,480 3,129,749 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term bank loans and current portion of long-term bank loans 1,950,525 1,031,584 145,018 Accounts payable 1,701,299 1,863,021 261,899 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 45,501 33,646 4,730 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,765 4,854 682 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 599,257 487,758 68,568 Total current liabilities 4,301,347 3,420,863 480,897 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank loans 3,526,460 7,384,510 1,038,098 Operating lease liabilities 198,806 181,752 25,550 Finance lease liabilities 57,002 57,383 8,067 Other non-current liabilities 483,704 536,431 75,410 Total non-current liabilities 4,265,972 8,160,076 1,147,125 Total liabilities 8,567,319 11,580,939 1,628,022 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 46 46 6 Additional paid-in capital 10,646,328 10,804,542 1,518,878 Statutory reserves 189,700 189,700 26,668 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (257,977 ) (383,450 ) (53,905 ) (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings (463,465 ) 71,703 10,080 Total shareholders' equity 10,114,632 10,682,541 1,501,727 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 18,681,951 22,263,480 3,129,749





CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for per share information)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenue 740,768 1,038,097 1,202,703 169,073 2,070,548 3,161,408 444,423 Cost of revenue (422,885 ) (602,182 ) (736,553 ) (103,543 ) (1,217,431 ) (1,838,309 ) (258,425 ) Gross profit 317,883 435,915 466,150 65,530 853,117 1,323,099 185,998 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses (26,762 ) (15,426 ) (15,058 ) (2,117 ) (70,960 ) (52,900 ) (7,437 ) General and administrative expenses (85,259 ) (91,104 ) (116,144 ) (16,327 ) (267,992 ) (335,086 ) (47,106 ) Research and development expenses (21,454 ) (19,360 ) (17,455 ) (2,454 ) (60,502 ) (56,029 ) (7,876 ) Total operating expenses (133,475 ) (125,890 ) (148,657 ) (20,898 ) (399,454 ) (444,015 ) (62,419 ) Operating income 184,408 310,025 317,493 44,632 453,663 879,084 123,579 Net interest expense (66,727 ) (60,518 ) (56,485 ) (7,941 ) (179,489 ) (201,630 ) (28,345 ) Foreign exchange gain 208 3,667 3,825 538 790 6,963 979 Changes in fair value of financial instruments 45 10,436 25,642 3,605 12,886 36,023 5,064 Others, net 5,512 13,637 18,980 2,668 15,376 33,235 4,672 Income before income taxes 123,446 277,247 309,455 43,502 303,226 753,675 105,949 Income tax expense (45,040 ) (77,683 ) (68,419 ) (9,618 ) (101,471 ) (218,507 ) (30,717 ) Net income 78,406 199,564 241,036 33,884 201,755 535,168 75,232 Earnings per share: Basic 0.11 0.27 0.33 0.05 0.28 0.73 0.10 Diluted 0.11 0.27 0.33 0.05 0.28 0.73 0.10 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (8,546 ) (32,410 ) (77,630 ) (10,913 ) (64,090 ) (125,473 ) (17,639 ) Comprehensive income 69,860 167,154 163,406 22,971 137,665 409,695 57,593





CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 78,406 199,564 241,036 33,884 201,755 535,168 75,232 Depreciation and amortization 151,940 185,318 231,498 32,543 434,426 583,172 81,981 Share-based compensation 23,578 32,345 43,225 6,076 102,436 148,563 20,885 Amortization of debt issuance cost 9,127 11,042 12,089 1,699 23,891 63,216 8,887 Others 14,394 25,592 (50,109 ) (7,044 ) 18,343 (5,887 ) (827 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 11,338 21,632 (651,585 ) (91,598 ) (12,854 ) (854,338 ) (120,101 ) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 288,783 475,493 (173,846 ) (24,440 ) 767,997 469,894 66,057 Net cash paid for long-lived assets and business combinations (1,422,404 ) (1,007,840 ) (1,325,428 ) (186,326 ) (2,603,006 ) (3,558,153 ) (500,197 ) Net cash from short-term investment activities (149,487 ) 33,052 (108,154 ) (15,204 ) (249,485 ) 86,749 12,195 Net cash used in investing activities (1,571,891 ) (974,788 ) (1,433,582 ) (201,530 ) (2,852,491 ) (3,471,404 ) (488,002 ) Net proceeds from financing activities 327,527 1,819,657 726,944 102,192 1,288,251 2,585,875 363,517 Net cash generated from financing activities 327,527 1,819,657 726,944 102,192 1,288,251 2,585,875 363,517 Exchange rate effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42 ) 71,166 104,565 14,701 (46,148 ) 162,567 22,853 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (955,623 ) 1,391,528 (775,919 ) (109,077 ) (842,391 ) (253,068 ) (35,575 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,024,695 4,372,325 5,763,853 810,270 6,911,463 5,241,002 736,768 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 6,069,072 5,763,853 4,987,934 701,193 6,069,072 4,987,934 701,193





CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for percentage data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 78,406 199,564 241,036 33,884 201,755 535,168 75,232 Add: Depreciation and amortization(1) 153,947 187,324 233,505 32,826 440,446 589,192 82,827 Add: Net interest expenses 66,727 60,518 56,485 7,941 179,489 201,630 28,345 Add: Income tax expenses 45,040 77,683 68,419 9,618 101,471 218,507 30,717 Add: Share-based compensation 23,578 32,345 43,225 6,076 102,436 148,563 20,885 Add: Changes in fair value of financial instruments (45 ) (10,436 ) (25,642 ) (3,605 ) (12,886 ) (36,023 ) (5,064 ) Add: Foreign exchange gain (208 ) (3,667 ) (3,825 ) (538 ) (790 ) (6,963 ) (979 ) Add: Non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights 958 959 1,319 185 2,743 3,237 455 Adjusted EBITDA 368,403 544,290 614,522 86,387 1,014,664 1,653,311 232,418 Net income margin 10.6 % 19.2 % 20.0 % 20.0 % 9.7 % 16.9 % 16.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.7 % 52.4 % 51.1 % 51.1 % 49.0 % 52.3 % 52.3 %

Note:

(1) Before the deduction of government grants.







For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 78,406 199,564 241,036 33,884 201,755 535,168 75,232 Add: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets resulting from business combination(1) 12,220 12,240 12,234 1,720 36,755 36,644 5,151 Add: Share-based compensation 23,578 32,345 43,225 6,076 102,436 148,563 20,885 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(2) (2,205 ) (2,210 ) (2,209 ) (311 ) (6,640 ) (6,613 ) (930 ) Adjusted Net Income 111,999 241,939 294,286 41,369 334,306 713,762 100,338 Net income margin 10.6 % 19.2 % 20.0 % 20.0 % 9.7 % 16.9 % 16.9 % Adjusted Net Income margin 15.1 % 23.3 % 24.5 % 24.5 % 16.1 % 22.6 % 22.6 %

Note:

(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the depreciation and amortization of the fair value adjustment on property and equipment and intangible assets resulting from business combination. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired companies is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

(2) Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments primarily comprised of tax effects relating to depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets resulting from business combination.



