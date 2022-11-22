Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance year to date revenue increases more than 90% based on record Q3 for Company's commercial solar division

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTCQB: SAENF) announces it has filed its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company's Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.



"Solar Alliance continued to successfully execute on our strategy as our team delivered the highest revenue quarter in our company's history," said CEO Myke Clark. "Our transition to larger commercial and utility projects has resulted in strong growth and a substantial backlog of projects under contract."

"In addition to this strong revenue growth, we have almost completed construction on our two company-owned solar projects in New York. These strong results are further supported by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act in the United States which includes significant climate initiatives, and which is expected to drive long-term growth in the solar industry and contains several provisions that projects to directly benefit Solar Alliance and our customers," said Clark.

Financial highlights

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $2,753,628 an increase of 990% from $252,352 in the same period in 2021 as the company continued construction on its backlog of projects under contract.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $4,381,445, an increase of 94% from $2,255,460 in the same period in 2021.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $568,262 or 21% ($65,366 or 26% in Q3, 2021).

Net loss for the quarter of $220,529 (Q3, 2021 - $629,575).

Cash balance of $1,051,063 and restricted cash balance of $434,861.

Balance sheet now includes non-current assets of $1,103,344 representing the two Company-owned New York solar projects.

Contracted project backlog of $2,500,000.



Business highlights

New York solar projects near completion - Construction continued on Solar Alliance's two projects in New York State. VC1 , a 298-kilowatt ("kW") solar energy facility located in the Village of Cazenovia, Madison County, is expected to achieve its Commercial Operation Date ("COD") by November 30, 2022. US1 , a 389-kW solar energy facility located in the Village of Union Springs, Cayuga County, is expected to achieve its COD in December 2022. On October 26, 2022, the Company announced it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Redball Energy for tax equity financing of up to US $530,000 for VC1 and US1.

"Solar Alliance remains focused on executing our business plan and staying on track for what is already a record year in commercial solar growth. With the expectation of the continued growth in the U.S. solar market and our growing market share in the U.S. Southeast, Solar Alliance remains a unique opportunity in the ESG investing space," he added.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance's strategy is to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers. The technical and operational synergies from this combined business model supports sustained growth across the solar project value chain from design, engineering, installation, ownership and operations/maintenance.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory, legislative and political competitive developments, technological or operational difficulties, the ability to maintain revenue growth, the ability to execute on the Company's strategies, the ability to complete the Company's current and backlog of solar projects and the ability to grow the Company's market share. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

