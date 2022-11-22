Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FSE: DFPP) ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results from a detailed soil sampling program at the polymetallic Gruvberget Property located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden.

Soil samples were recovered from four target zones (North zone extension, South zone extension, Gyllingen, and Backen) identified by historic data compilation and geophysical anomalies (conductive and magnetic) from our SkyTEM survey flown in late-2021. A total of the 442 soil samples were analyzed by Ionic Leach (IL) methods.

Highlights:

Gruvberget North Zone Extension: Coincident multi-element anomalies for zinc, copper, silver, and cesium in soils have been identified 700 m north from the Gruvberget North zone. This coincides with the same magnetic high linear that acts as the hanging wall rocks found at the North zone (Figure 1).

Gruvberget South Zone Extension: Coincident lead and zinc in soil anomalies have been identified 700 m to the south of the Gruvberget South zone, which remains open to the south. These soil anomalies are associated with a magnetic high linear (Figure 1).

Gyllingen Zone: Anomalous zinc, lead, copper, and silver values have been identified 500 m south of the historic Gyllingen mineral occurrence in close association with elevated antimony and selenium, which are considered pathfinder elements in soils for base metal deposits. These soil anomalies remain open to the south (Figure 2).

Backen Zone: Anomalous zinc, lead, copper, and silver values are patchy at the Backen zone, which is centered on historic high grade polymetallic boulders that assayed up to 15% Zn, 4.8% Cu and 23 g/t Ag (Figure 2).

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "These results from the detailed soil sampling program at Gruvberget provide an additional data set that will help us to prioritize our 2023 drill targets based on the occurrence of positive coincident geochemical and geophysical data layers."

Soil geochemistry can be seen as one of the most cost-effective field data acquisition methods available to delineate and prioritize drill targets. Much of the Gruvberget Property is covered by a thin veneer of glacial till (2 to 20 m), which makes traditional bedrock mapping and sampling a challenge.

Based on the soil sampling orientation survey across and north of the Gruvberget North zone (October 3, 2022 New Release), it was decided to conduct an extensive soil program covering four identified target areas (October 24, 2022 New Release). A total of 442 soil samples were collected with a plastic shovel at a constant depth relative to the organic-soil interface around the B-horizon. Sample spacing was approximately 40 m with a line spacing of approximately 100 m, which was corrected for the interpreted ice direction. Duplicate samples were collected every 20th sample station. The samples were analyzed by IL at ALS Geochemistry in Ireland.

The main advantage of IL is the lack of drying and sieving, with risk of contamination during sample preparation, besides a reduced turn-around time at the lab. Samples are processed as collected (systematically) in the field, with no sample dilution prior to analysis, which allows for a very low detection limit to be achieved. IL analysis does not actively digest the soil sample or any specific component of it, but only extracts free ionic elements from the soil leached from the primary (metal) source migrating towards surface. Anomalous results will identify targets directly to a source below, which includes possible "blind" mineralization in the bedrock. Drill targets supported by coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies provide an increased level of confidence when prioritizing targets.

The analytical results were interpreted using multiple algorithmic classifications for numerical data to highlight anomalous pathfinder elements and/or vectors to mineralization for base metal systems.





Figure 1: Ionic Leach Analysis for multiple elements at North and South Zone Extensions



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/144716_4e960c9ef47c4a44_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Ionic Leach Analysis for multiple elements at the Gyllingen and Backen Zones

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/144716_4e960c9ef47c4a44_003full.jpg

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The soil samples in this news release were logged and bagged before submittal to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden where the samples were prepared for analysis. A 50 gram soil sample was sent to ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) for analysis. Ionic Leach samples used a static sodium cyanide leach with a highly sensitive ICP-MS finish ("ME-MS23"). Every 20th sampling station included a duplicate soil sample to control the quality of the analysis. No major deviations have been noticed.

Some of the data disclosed in this news release is related to historical results. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Gruvberget Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Gruvberget Property.

