

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada retail sales for September are due from Statistics Canada at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie rose against the euro, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.3771 against the euro, 105.49 against the yen, 0.8899 against the aussie and 1.3405 against the greenback at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de