The annual '420 Black Friday Sales Guide' includes verified coupon codes and discounts that cover over 300 Cannabis-related vendors, & 2000+ bargain products on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - 420CouponCodes.com is proud to announce the release of their comprehensive curated 420 Black Friday Sales guide. Black Friday and Cyber Monday heat up when it comes to online coupons and discount codes with the potential to help buyers save millions of dollars this season. Chris Paniagua, the Managing Director for 420couponcodes.com has said that, "…Ongoing rapid legalization changes around the world have created a major boom in online shopping for cannabis consumers. This year's 420 Black Friday sales guide is already the biggest sales list in our 6-year history of covering the event." The company's coupon codes and discounts draw from over 300 cannabis-related vendors and cover thousands of products, which are available at highly discounted rates for a limited time.





The 2022 Black Friday Sales Guide For Cannabis Shoppers Unveiled by Deal Experts 420CouponCodes.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8757/145245_420image.jpg.

Many retail vendors see the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holidays as a way to push a large inventory of products by offering significant discounts. Each company competes against the other to offer the best bargains. However, with the competition starting up in the days before Black Friday, the sheer number of coupon codes and discounts tends to skyrocket rapidly, making the best deals challenging to identify to the end user.

As the #1 authority in the Cannabis coupon industry, 420couponcodes.com publishes a detailed guide complete with listings of the latest Seed, Vaporizer, Glass & CBD discounts, which can be found here https://420couponcodes.com/black-friday-sales/.

"The guide's objective is to help people evaluate which CBD, Seeds, Vaporizer & Dispensary sales will save them the most money with our expert advice. Because the discounts this year are so large, we suggest people buy the big-ticket items that normally would be out of reach. We are seeing significant discounts on items that rarely go on sale, which is a great opportunity to level up," according to the COO, who also commented about the number of discounts available this year.

While 420 sales volume has increased across the board, many companies traditionally make a last-ditch effort to sell as much as they can during the final weeks of the year. This year, however, the discounts are more shocking, with many e-commerce vendors and wholesalers looking to take advantage of the shopping season to exceed their sales targets.

About 420 Coupon Codes

The website hosts the world's largest selection of discount codes from all prominent retailers in the cannabis industry. Since its inception over 6 years ago, 420 Coupon Codes has grown tremendously to encompass a vast amount of promotional offers from the best retailers in their niche. The company's focus continues to be on helping end-users (many of whom are medical patients and military veterans) find the best discounts for the products they were already buying online.

