Drumz Plc - Result of Meeting
PR Newswire
London, November 22
22 November 2022
Drumz plc
('Drumz", or the "Company")
Result of General Meeting and Class Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, the resolution was duly passed. The New Articles and results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.
The Class Meeting was adjourned and will be held at the offices of Marriott Harrison LLP, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE at 11.00 a.m. on 29 November 2022.
|For further information please contact:
|Drumz Plc
|www.drumzplc.com
|Angus Forrest
|+44 (0) 20 3582 0566
|WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)
|www.whirelandcb.com
|Mike Coe / Sarah Mather
|+44 (0) 20 7220 1666
|Peterhouse Capital Limited Joint broker
|Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
