Dienstag, 22.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
Drumz Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 22

22 November 2022

Drumz plc

('Drumz", or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and Class Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, the resolution was duly passed. The New Articles and results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.

The Class Meeting was adjourned and will be held at the offices of Marriott Harrison LLP, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE at 11.00 a.m. on 29 November 2022.

For further information please contact:
Drumz Plcwww.drumzplc.com
Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather+44 (0) 20 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited Joint broker
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
