Drumz Plc - Result of Meeting

22 November 2022

Drumz plc

('Drumz", or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and Class Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, the resolution was duly passed. The New Articles and results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.

The Class Meeting was adjourned and will be held at the offices of Marriott Harrison LLP, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE at 11.00 a.m. on 29 November 2022.