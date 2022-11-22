Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.11.2022 | 16:39
With Technogym, you can work out to your favourite playlists on Apple Music

Thanks to the integration with Apple Music, you can choose your favourite music directly from the Technogym App during your workout

CESENA, Italy, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From today, on the Technogym App you can access your favourite Apple Music playlists, such as Smooth Ride, Sweat It Out, Fast Feet in a completely seamless way and directly from your workout. In addition, if you own Technogym home fitness equipment, you can also access your Apple Music playlists in the app on Technogym Live, directly from your iPad.

Integration Technogym App and Apple Music

Alongside the amazing music selections, the Technogym channel on Apple Music features playlists from Technogym Talent Trainers, the international team of trainers who star on Technogym's on-demand video workouts, available both on the Technogym App and equipment consoles. Would you like to know more about their music secrets and make your training more fun, motivating, and effective? Train with tracks suggested by our trainers Patrick, Deena, Harry, India, Steph, and Meghan and discover the most popular tracks streamed in the best gyms around the world.

With this new Apple Music integration, Technogym subscribers can now access a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio.

Technogym App
Technogym App guides you to achieve superior results faster with personalized training programs and on-demand content. Whether you want to stay in shape, skill up in your favourite sport or improve your health, Technogym Coach adapts your workout to your needs and passions, anywhere: at the gym, at home, at work and at the hotel. All of it fully integrated with the Technogym Ecosystem.

Technogym
Technogym is a world leading brand in products and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health for wellness. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps that allow every single end-user to access a completely personalized training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, on-the-go. Over 55 million people train with Technogym in 85,000 wellness centres and 400,000 private homes world-wide. Technogym has been Official Supplier to the last eight Olympic Games and it's the brand of reference for sport champions and celebrities all over the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953677/Technogym_Apple_Music.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-technogym-you-can-work-out-to-your-favourite-playlists-on-apple-music-301685307.html

