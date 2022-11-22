TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange; the "Company"), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate apparel, leisurewear, activewear and denim products for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Sales reached a record of $512.0 million, increasing 2% (or 6% in constant currency) from $501.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $1.32, from $1.16 in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income increased 11% to $36.1 million, from $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

EBIT in the third quarter set a record of $55.1 million or 10.8% of sales, increasing 4% from $53.0 million, or 10.6% of sales, last year; the increase was driven by record sales, SG&A leverage and capital gains.

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact, increased 5% to $63.9 million, from $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Delta Galil strengthened its commitment to sustainability, while enhancing its digital capabilities through recently-acquired Organic Basics.

The Company declared a dividend of $6 million, or $0.234 per share, to be distributed on December 6, 2022. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be November 29, 2022.

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: "We are pleased to report another quarter of record sales and EBIT—particularly given current challenging economic conditions. Demonstrating the continued strength of our diversified business model, our results were driven by sales growth in constant currency in the Private Label, 7 For All Mankind and Delta Israel segments, while sales in our Brands segment and Other—which mainly includes the results of Bare Necessities—were negatively impacted by global demand headwinds, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and inflation pressures."

"Importantly, during the quarter we remained focused on delivering our core value proposition to our customers and shareholders. We already began integrating recently-acquired sustainable underwear brand Organic Basics, and we plan to grow the business globally and into new categories in the second quarter of 2023. We continue to strengthen our digital expertise, while we strategically expand our businesses in order to best position us to develop the most innovative, high-quality products for our customers worldwide."

"As the retail industry continues to face a difficult economic environment, we believe that Delta Galil's strong value proposition, diversified business model and reputation for innovation will enable us to successfully navigate challenging market conditions."

Sales

The Company reported sales of $512.0 million, a 2% increase (or 6% in constant currency) from $501.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Sales in constant currency increased across all geographies in the third quarter of 2022. Sales in the first nine months of 2022 were $1,487.1 million, an 8% increase (or 11% in constant currency) from $1,373.0 million in the same period last year.

Digital Sales

E-commerce sales on the Company's own websites were $49.0 million in the third quarter, representing a 7% decrease (or 3% decrease in constant currency), compared to $52.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. E-commerce sales on the Company's own websites in the first nine months of 2022 were $157.4 million, representing a 16% decrease from $186.4 million in the same period last year. The decline followed a shift in consumer behavior back to physical retail stores after COVID-19 related lockdowns. Excluding Bare Necessities and Organic Basics, which were acquired in October 2020 and July 2022 respectively, own websites sales in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 increased by 68% and 88%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019.

EBIT

EBIT in the third quarter increased 4% to $55.1 million, from $53.0 million last year. In the first nine months of 2022, EBIT increased 4% to $127.8 million, from $123.4 million in the same period in 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, EBIT before non-core items increased 8% to $133.3 million, compared to $123.4 million for the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income increased 11% to $36.1 million, from $32.5 million in the third quarter last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $36.1 million, compared to $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income in the first nine months of 2022 increased 4% to $77.7 million, from $74.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, in the first nine months increased 6% to $83.2 million, from $78.7 million in the comparable period last year.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share rose 14% to $1.32, from $1.16 in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders, before non-core items, net of tax, attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.32, compared to $1.31 in the third quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share in the first nine months rose to $2.79, compared to $2.70 in the same period of 2021. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders, before non-core items, net of tax, for the first nine months, increased to $3.00 from $2.85 in the comparable period in 2021.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity and Dividend

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 5% to $63.9 million, from $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 7% to $158.5 million, from $148.1 million in the comparable period last year.

Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact and non-core items was a use of $36.1 million for the quarter, compared to positive operating cash flow of $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact and non-core items in the first nine months of 2022 was a use of $104.4 million, compared to $63.0 million in the first nine months of 2021. The year-over-year reduction in operating cash flow reflects elevated investments in working capital, primarily due to increased inventory, to better support growth and accommodate longer logistics lead-times.

Net financial debt as of September 30, 2022 was $281.7 million, compared to $134.8 million as of September 30, 2021, and $95.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase in net debt is primarily due to investments in working capital.

Equity on September 30, 2022 was $658.6 million, up 8% compared to $609.9 million one year earlier.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $6 million, or $0.234 per share, to be distributed on December 6, 2022. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be November 29, 2022.

2022 Financial Guidance

Delta Galil's 2022 guidance excludes non-recurring items and includes IFRS 16 impact, and it assumes no major resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic that could lead to quarantines and/or lockdowns in any countries in which the Company sells or manufactures its products.

Delta Galil is revising its revenue and earnings outlook to reflect increased negative impacts from foreign currency fluctuations as well as heightened inventory levels and increased promotional activity in the marketplace.

2021 ACTUAL 2022 PREVIOUS

GUIDANCE 2022 UPDATED

GUIDANCE* 2022 UPDATED

GUIDANCE VS. 2021

ACTUAL Sales 1,951.0 2,082 - 2,108 2,023 - 2,030 3.7% - 4.1%* Sales on constant currency basis* 2,083 - 2,090 6.8% - 7.1% EBIT** 188.1 210 - 220 189 - 192 0.2% - 1.9% EBITDA** 286.8 312 - 322 281 - 284 (2.0%) - (0.9%) Net Income** 124.2 138 - 145 119 - 121 (4.6%) - (2.6%) Diluted EPS** ($) 4.44 4.80 - 5.09 4.25 - 4.34 (4.3%) - (2.3%)

* Sales negatively impacted by ~$60M / 3% versus prior year (Q4 estimated EURO/USD 1.00; USD/NIS 3.52).

**Before non-core items, includes IFRS 16 impact

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into USD (U.S. dollars), and is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned PJ Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Source: Delta Galil Industries, Ltd.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2022 September 30 December

31 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 98,433 210,813 230,129 Restricted Cash 4,899 816 5,845 Short-term deposit 66,278 - - Trade receivables 214,927 189,354 202,140 Taxes on income receivable 14,409 11,890 11,272 Others 50,721 48,758 43,511 Financial derivative 426 2,140 1,615 Inventory 537,760 409,316 395,158 Total current assets 987,853 873,087 889,670 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 12,348 11,004 12,593 Investment property 2,521 3,097 2,997 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 226,290 207,531 212,999 Goodwill 142,675 148,299 147,447 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 273,181 281,192 287,109 Assets in respect of usage rights 195,244 195,683 191,213 Deferred tax assets 18,734 15,447 18,705 Financial derivative 2,038 11,021 12,098 Total non-current assets 873,031 873,274 885,161 Total assets 1,860,884 1,746,361 1,774,831

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2022 September 30 December

31 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 100,671 13 - Current maturities of bank loans 40,406 7,622 7,501 Current maturities of debentures 30,319 39,129 32,102 Financial derivative 1,009 - - Current maturities of liabilities in respect of leases 47,261 53,722 51,776 Trade payables 235,851 249,077 247,662 Taxes on income payable 29,657 24,691 27,070 Provision for restructuring plan 4,225 13,678 8,879 Others 156,439 157,213 172,607 Total current liabilities 645,838 545,145 547,597 Non-current liabilities: Bank loans 127,671 119,781 117,122 Severance pay liabilities less plan assets 7,536 8,828 7,075 Liabilities in respect of leases 166,028 165,043 158,851 Other non-current liabilities 75,737 70,770 78,891 Debentures 145,151 187,276 176,316 Deferred taxes liabilities 34,240 39,604 39,797 Financial derivative 65 - - Total non-current liabilities 556,428 591,302 578,052 Total liabilities 1,202,266 1,136,447 1,125,649 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 23,714 Share premium 128,268 129,721 129,500 Other capital reserves 7,472 50,623 53,335 Retained earning 486,088 396,451 432,189 Treasury shares (14,075 ) (15,528 ) (15,307 ) 631,467 584,981 623,431 Minority interests 27,151 24,933 25,751 Total equity 658,618 609,914 649,182 Total liabilities and equity 1,860,884 1,746,361 1,774,831

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Statement of Income For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars (Excluding earning per share figures) Sales 1,487,126 1,372,972 512,002 501,066 Cost of sales 918,258 828,167 315,417 302,562 Gross profit 568,868 544,805 196,585 198,504 % of sales 38.3 % 39.7 % 38.4 % 39.6 % Selling and marketing expenses 377,916 351,971 125,094 121,133 % of sales 25.4 % 25.6 % 24.4 % 24.2 % General and administrative expenses 66,138 70,385 20,705 25,320 % of sales 4.4 % 5.1 % 4.0 % 5.1 % Other income, net and Share in profits of associated

company accounted for using the equity method (8,498 ) (946 ) (4,339 ) (948 ) Operating income excluding non-core items 133,312 123,395 55,125 52,999 % of sales 9.0 % 9.0 % 10.8 % 10.6 % Non-core items 5,467 - - - Operating income 127,845 123,395 55,125 52,999 Finance expenses, net 27,502 29,642 9,413 12,344 Income before taxes on income 100,343 93,753 45,712 40,655 Taxes on income 22,631 18,915 9,606 8,168 Net income for the period 77,712 74,838 36,106 32,487 Net income for the period excluding non-core items,

net of tax 83,179 78,731 36,106 36,381 Attribution of net earnings for the period: Attributed to company's shareholders 73,945 70,274 34,926 30,615 Attributed to non-controlling interests 3,767 4,564 1,180 1,872 77,712 74,838 36,106 32,487 Net diluted earnings per share attributed to

company's shareholders (in US Dollars) 2.79 2.70 1.32 1.16 Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items

net of tax attributable to Company's shareholders (in

US Dollars) 3.00 2.85 1.32 1.31

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period 77,712 74,838 36,106 32,487 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving from (used in) operating activities (107,379 ) 45,216 (46,284 ) (6,362 ) Interest paid in cash (21,739 ) (28,049 ) (9,064 ) (12,994 ) Interest received in cash 190 471 68 310 Taxes on income refund (paid) in cash, net (14,810 ) 2,012 (4,684 ) (547 ) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities (66,026 ) 94,488 (23,858 ) 12,894 Cash flows from investment activities: Short-term deposit (66,278 ) - (36,809 ) - Acquisition of fixed assets (35,179 ) (16,595 ) (20,375 ) (5,881 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (6,295 ) (2,937 ) (3,055 ) (1,255 ) Providing a loan to a business partner - (1,750 ) - - Acquisition of activity (4,500 ) - (4,500 ) - Proceeds from selling of fixed asset 6,335 658 6,245 15 Others 946 (2,116 ) 395 - Net cash used in Investing activities (104,971 ) (22,740 ) (58,099 ) (7,121 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (2,763 ) (863 ) (646 ) (643 ) Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase (7,425 ) (3,525 ) (2,028 ) (1,034 ) Lease principle repayment (38,370 ) (36,532 ) (12,219 ) (13,239 ) Early redemption of Debentures - (94,313 ) - (94,313 ) Repayment of Debentures (16,700 ) (15,940 ) (16,700 ) (15,940 ) Dividend paid (21,998 ) (8,531 ) (6,035 ) (5,017 ) Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations 53,800 74,950 - 74,950 Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations (5,367 ) (66,061 ) (1,825 ) (19,757 ) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net 100,671 (10,949 ) 72,473 50 Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary (792 ) (4,504 ) - (1,503 ) Net proceeds from issuance of a subsidiary - 77,156 - - Others (5,797 ) - (343 ) - Net cash generated from ( used in) financing activities 55,259 (89,112 ) 32,677 (76,446 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (115,738 ) (17,364 ) (49,280 ) (70,673 ) Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net (15,958 ) (2,666 ) (114 ) 1,605 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net 230,129 230,843 147,827 279,881 Balance of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the Period, net 98,433 210,813 98,433 210,813

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows from operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 24,320 25,632 8,320 8,121 Amortization 45,018 46,814 14,805 15,038 Exchange rate losses 652 60 253 1,938 Interest paid in cash 15,413 15,325 7,075 5,861 Interest received in cash (190 ) (471 ) (68 ) (310 ) Taxes on income paid (received) in cash, net 14,810 (2,012 ) 4,684 547 Deferred taxes on income, net (4,421 ) 852 4,094 (5,015 ) Interest due to lease agreements 6,326 7,668 1,989 2,077 Severance pay liability, net (25 ) (237 ) (25 ) (477 ) Change in restructuring accrual (4,672 ) (13,147 ) (3,118 ) (4,111 ) Decrease in liabilities in respect of leases due to rent

payments relief - (3,502 ) - (111 ) Capital loss from sale of fixed assets (4,374 ) (328 ) (4,352 ) (88 ) Change to the benefit component of options granted

to employees 2,700 2,440 825 820 Impairment loss on trade receivables 353 46 334 6 Share in profits of associated company accounted for

using the equity method (542 ) (144 ) (262 ) (106 ) Others 956 (2,801 ) (1,103 ) (3,532 ) 96,324 81,251 33,451 25,714 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (23,321 ) 7,626 (32,866 ) (16,025 ) Decrease (increase) in other receivable and balances (13,757 ) 595 (15,674 ) (8,497 ) Decrease (increase) in trade payables (4,606 ) 60,733 (10,455 ) 34,558 Decrease (increase) in other payables (828 ) 17,861 4,650 6,158 Increase in inventory (161,191 ) (122,850 ) (25,390 ) (48,270 ) (203,703 ) (36,035 ) (79,735 ) (32,076 ) (107,379 ) 45,216 (46,284 ) (6,362 )

Contacts

For more information:

Nissim Douek

+972-54-5201178

Nissim@unik.co.il

U.S. Media Contact:

Stacy Berns

Berns Communications Group

+1-212-994-4660

sberns@bcg-pr.com