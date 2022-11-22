TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange; the "Company"), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate apparel, leisurewear, activewear and denim products for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Sales reached a record of $512.0 million, increasing 2% (or 6% in constant currency) from $501.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $1.32, from $1.16 in the third quarter of 2021.
- Net income increased 11% to $36.1 million, from $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- EBIT in the third quarter set a record of $55.1 million or 10.8% of sales, increasing 4% from $53.0 million, or 10.6% of sales, last year; the increase was driven by record sales, SG&A leverage and capital gains.
- EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact, increased 5% to $63.9 million, from $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Delta Galil strengthened its commitment to sustainability, while enhancing its digital capabilities through recently-acquired Organic Basics.
- The Company declared a dividend of $6 million, or $0.234 per share, to be distributed on December 6, 2022. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be November 29, 2022.
Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: "We are pleased to report another quarter of record sales and EBIT—particularly given current challenging economic conditions. Demonstrating the continued strength of our diversified business model, our results were driven by sales growth in constant currency in the Private Label, 7 For All Mankind and Delta Israel segments, while sales in our Brands segment and Other—which mainly includes the results of Bare Necessities—were negatively impacted by global demand headwinds, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and inflation pressures."
"Importantly, during the quarter we remained focused on delivering our core value proposition to our customers and shareholders. We already began integrating recently-acquired sustainable underwear brand Organic Basics, and we plan to grow the business globally and into new categories in the second quarter of 2023. We continue to strengthen our digital expertise, while we strategically expand our businesses in order to best position us to develop the most innovative, high-quality products for our customers worldwide."
"As the retail industry continues to face a difficult economic environment, we believe that Delta Galil's strong value proposition, diversified business model and reputation for innovation will enable us to successfully navigate challenging market conditions."
Sales
The Company reported sales of $512.0 million, a 2% increase (or 6% in constant currency) from $501.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Sales in constant currency increased across all geographies in the third quarter of 2022. Sales in the first nine months of 2022 were $1,487.1 million, an 8% increase (or 11% in constant currency) from $1,373.0 million in the same period last year.
Digital Sales
E-commerce sales on the Company's own websites were $49.0 million in the third quarter, representing a 7% decrease (or 3% decrease in constant currency), compared to $52.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. E-commerce sales on the Company's own websites in the first nine months of 2022 were $157.4 million, representing a 16% decrease from $186.4 million in the same period last year. The decline followed a shift in consumer behavior back to physical retail stores after COVID-19 related lockdowns. Excluding Bare Necessities and Organic Basics, which were acquired in October 2020 and July 2022 respectively, own websites sales in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 increased by 68% and 88%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019.
EBIT
EBIT in the third quarter increased 4% to $55.1 million, from $53.0 million last year. In the first nine months of 2022, EBIT increased 4% to $127.8 million, from $123.4 million in the same period in 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, EBIT before non-core items increased 8% to $133.3 million, compared to $123.4 million for the same period last year.
Net Income
Net income increased 11% to $36.1 million, from $32.5 million in the third quarter last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $36.1 million, compared to $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Net income in the first nine months of 2022 increased 4% to $77.7 million, from $74.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, in the first nine months increased 6% to $83.2 million, from $78.7 million in the comparable period last year.
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share rose 14% to $1.32, from $1.16 in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders, before non-core items, net of tax, attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.32, compared to $1.31 in the third quarter last year.
Diluted earnings per share in the first nine months rose to $2.79, compared to $2.70 in the same period of 2021. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders, before non-core items, net of tax, for the first nine months, increased to $3.00 from $2.85 in the comparable period in 2021.
EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity and Dividend
EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 5% to $63.9 million, from $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact increased 7% to $158.5 million, from $148.1 million in the comparable period last year.
Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact and non-core items was a use of $36.1 million for the quarter, compared to positive operating cash flow of $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact and non-core items in the first nine months of 2022 was a use of $104.4 million, compared to $63.0 million in the first nine months of 2021. The year-over-year reduction in operating cash flow reflects elevated investments in working capital, primarily due to increased inventory, to better support growth and accommodate longer logistics lead-times.
Net financial debt as of September 30, 2022 was $281.7 million, compared to $134.8 million as of September 30, 2021, and $95.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase in net debt is primarily due to investments in working capital.
Equity on September 30, 2022 was $658.6 million, up 8% compared to $609.9 million one year earlier.
Delta Galil declared a dividend of $6 million, or $0.234 per share, to be distributed on December 6, 2022. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be November 29, 2022.
2022 Financial Guidance
Delta Galil's 2022 guidance excludes non-recurring items and includes IFRS 16 impact, and it assumes no major resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic that could lead to quarantines and/or lockdowns in any countries in which the Company sells or manufactures its products.
Delta Galil is revising its revenue and earnings outlook to reflect increased negative impacts from foreign currency fluctuations as well as heightened inventory levels and increased promotional activity in the marketplace.
2021 ACTUAL
2022 PREVIOUS
2022 UPDATED
2022 UPDATED
Sales
1,951.0
2,082 - 2,108
2,023 - 2,030
3.7% - 4.1%*
Sales on constant currency basis*
2,083 - 2,090
6.8% - 7.1%
EBIT**
188.1
210 - 220
189 - 192
0.2% - 1.9%
EBITDA**
286.8
312 - 322
281 - 284
(2.0%) - (0.9%)
Net Income**
124.2
138 - 145
119 - 121
(4.6%) - (2.6%)
Diluted EPS** ($)
4.44
4.80 - 5.09
4.25 - 4.34
(4.3%) - (2.3%)
* Sales negatively impacted by ~$60M / 3% versus prior year (Q4 estimated EURO/USD 1.00; USD/NIS 3.52).
**Before non-core items, includes IFRS 16 impact
Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency
This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into USD (U.S. dollars), and is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
About Delta Galil Industries
Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned PJ Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2022
September 30
December
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
98,433
210,813
230,129
Restricted Cash
4,899
816
5,845
Short-term deposit
66,278
-
-
Trade receivables
214,927
189,354
202,140
Taxes on income receivable
14,409
11,890
11,272
Others
50,721
48,758
43,511
Financial derivative
426
2,140
1,615
Inventory
537,760
409,316
395,158
Total current assets
987,853
873,087
889,670
Non-current assets:
Investments in associated companies accounted using
the equity method and long-term receivables
12,348
11,004
12,593
Investment property
2,521
3,097
2,997
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation
226,290
207,531
212,999
Goodwill
142,675
148,299
147,447
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
273,181
281,192
287,109
Assets in respect of usage rights
195,244
195,683
191,213
Deferred tax assets
18,734
15,447
18,705
Financial derivative
2,038
11,021
12,098
Total non-current assets
873,031
873,274
885,161
Total assets
1,860,884
1,746,361
1,774,831
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2022
September 30
December
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
100,671
13
-
Current maturities of bank loans
40,406
7,622
7,501
Current maturities of debentures
30,319
39,129
32,102
Financial derivative
1,009
-
-
Current maturities of liabilities in respect of leases
47,261
53,722
51,776
Trade payables
235,851
249,077
247,662
Taxes on income payable
29,657
24,691
27,070
Provision for restructuring plan
4,225
13,678
8,879
Others
156,439
157,213
172,607
Total current liabilities
645,838
545,145
547,597
Non-current liabilities:
Bank loans
127,671
119,781
117,122
Severance pay liabilities less plan assets
7,536
8,828
7,075
Liabilities in respect of leases
166,028
165,043
158,851
Other non-current liabilities
75,737
70,770
78,891
Debentures
145,151
187,276
176,316
Deferred taxes liabilities
34,240
39,604
39,797
Financial derivative
65
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
556,428
591,302
578,052
Total liabilities
1,202,266
1,136,447
1,125,649
Equity:
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company:
Share capital
23,714
23,714
23,714
Share premium
128,268
129,721
129,500
Other capital reserves
7,472
50,623
53,335
Retained earning
486,088
396,451
432,189
Treasury shares
(14,075
)
(15,528
)
(15,307
)
631,467
584,981
623,431
Minority interests
27,151
24,933
25,751
Total equity
658,618
609,914
649,182
Total liabilities and equity
1,860,884
1,746,361
1,774,831
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Statement of Income
For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2022
Nine months ended
Three months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Thousands of Dollars
(Excluding earning per share figures)
Sales
1,487,126
1,372,972
512,002
501,066
Cost of sales
918,258
828,167
315,417
302,562
Gross profit
568,868
544,805
196,585
198,504
% of sales
38.3
%
39.7
%
38.4
%
39.6
%
Selling and marketing expenses
377,916
351,971
125,094
121,133
% of sales
25.4
%
25.6
%
24.4
%
24.2
%
General and administrative expenses
66,138
70,385
20,705
25,320
% of sales
4.4
%
5.1
%
4.0
%
5.1
%
Other income, net and Share in profits of associated
(8,498
)
(946
)
(4,339
)
(948
)
Operating income excluding non-core items
133,312
123,395
55,125
52,999
% of sales
9.0
%
9.0
%
10.8
%
10.6
%
Non-core items
5,467
-
-
-
Operating income
127,845
123,395
55,125
52,999
Finance expenses, net
27,502
29,642
9,413
12,344
Income before taxes on income
100,343
93,753
45,712
40,655
Taxes on income
22,631
18,915
9,606
8,168
Net income for the period
77,712
74,838
36,106
32,487
Net income for the period excluding non-core items,
83,179
78,731
36,106
36,381
Attribution of net earnings for the period:
Attributed to company's shareholders
73,945
70,274
34,926
30,615
Attributed to non-controlling interests
3,767
4,564
1,180
1,872
77,712
74,838
36,106
32,487
Net diluted earnings per share attributed to
2.79
2.70
1.32
1.16
Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items
3.00
2.85
1.32
1.31
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2022
Nine months ended
Three months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Thousands of Dollars
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income for the period
77,712
74,838
36,106
32,487
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
deriving from (used in) operating activities
(107,379
)
45,216
(46,284
)
(6,362
)
Interest paid in cash
(21,739
)
(28,049
)
(9,064
)
(12,994
)
Interest received in cash
190
471
68
310
Taxes on income refund (paid) in cash, net
(14,810
)
2,012
(4,684
)
(547
)
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
(66,026
)
94,488
(23,858
)
12,894
Cash flows from investment activities:
Short-term deposit
(66,278
)
-
(36,809
)
-
Acquisition of fixed assets
(35,179
)
(16,595
)
(20,375
)
(5,881
)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(6,295
)
(2,937
)
(3,055
)
(1,255
)
Providing a loan to a business partner
-
(1,750
)
-
-
Acquisition of activity
(4,500
)
-
(4,500
)
-
Proceeds from selling of fixed asset
6,335
658
6,245
15
Others
946
(2,116
)
395
-
Net cash used in Investing activities
(104,971
)
(22,740
)
(58,099
)
(7,121
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders
in consolidated subsidiary
(2,763
)
(863
)
(646
)
(643
)
Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase
(7,425
)
(3,525
)
(2,028
)
(1,034
)
Lease principle repayment
(38,370
)
(36,532
)
(12,219
)
(13,239
)
Early redemption of Debentures
-
(94,313
)
-
(94,313
)
Repayment of Debentures
(16,700
)
(15,940
)
(16,700
)
(15,940
)
Dividend paid
(21,998
)
(8,531
)
(6,035
)
(5,017
)
Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations
53,800
74,950
-
74,950
Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations
(5,367
)
(66,061
)
(1,825
)
(19,757
)
Short-term credit from banking corporations, net
100,671
(10,949
)
72,473
50
Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary
(792
)
(4,504
)
-
(1,503
)
Net proceeds from issuance of a subsidiary
-
77,156
-
-
Others
(5,797
)
-
(343
)
-
Net cash generated from ( used in) financing activities
55,259
(89,112
)
32,677
(76,446
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(115,738
)
(17,364
)
(49,280
)
(70,673
)
Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash
and cash equivalents, net
(15,958
)
(2,666
)
(114
)
1,605
Balance of cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period, net
230,129
230,843
147,827
279,881
Balance of cash and cash equivalents
98,433
210,813
98,433
210,813
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2022
Nine months ended
Three months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Thousands of Dollars
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
from operating activities:
Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow:
Depreciation
24,320
25,632
8,320
8,121
Amortization
45,018
46,814
14,805
15,038
Exchange rate losses
652
60
253
1,938
Interest paid in cash
15,413
15,325
7,075
5,861
Interest received in cash
(190
)
(471
)
(68
)
(310
)
Taxes on income paid (received) in cash, net
14,810
(2,012
)
4,684
547
Deferred taxes on income, net
(4,421
)
852
4,094
(5,015
)
Interest due to lease agreements
6,326
7,668
1,989
2,077
Severance pay liability, net
(25
)
(237
)
(25
)
(477
)
Change in restructuring accrual
(4,672
)
(13,147
)
(3,118
)
(4,111
)
Decrease in liabilities in respect of leases due to rent
-
(3,502
)
-
(111
)
Capital loss from sale of fixed assets
(4,374
)
(328
)
(4,352
)
(88
)
Change to the benefit component of options granted
2,700
2,440
825
820
Impairment loss on trade receivables
353
46
334
6
Share in profits of associated company accounted for
(542
)
(144
)
(262
)
(106
)
Others
956
(2,801
)
(1,103
)
(3,532
)
96,324
81,251
33,451
25,714
Changes to operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(23,321
)
7,626
(32,866
)
(16,025
)
Decrease (increase) in other receivable and balances
(13,757
)
595
(15,674
)
(8,497
)
Decrease (increase) in trade payables
(4,606
)
60,733
(10,455
)
34,558
Decrease (increase) in other payables
(828
)
17,861
4,650
6,158
Increase in inventory
(161,191
)
(122,850
)
(25,390
)
(48,270
)
(203,703
)
(36,035
)
(79,735
)
(32,076
)
(107,379
)
45,216
(46,284
)
(6,362
)
