"I'm pleased to deliver a third quarter that exceeded our expectations, with profit margins meaningfully improved from the first half of the year. Bold actions to rationalize inventory and reduce expenses are paying off. Our inventory is in good shape, up 8% to last year, with progress continuing into the fourth quarter. We are staying disciplined and focused on improving profitability and cash flow, while maintaining a healthy balance sheet," commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO's Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.
"As we navigate the current macro environment, we remain focused on our strategic initiatives — leading with innovation and judiciously investing in capabilities that will differentiate us in the long-run. Our organization is strong and I have tremendous confidence in the resilience of our brands. We are excited about upcoming merchandise collections and look forward to delivering an exceptional customer experience across brands and channels this holiday season," Jay continued.
Third Quarter 2022 Results:
- Total net revenue of $1.2 billion was down 3% to the third quarter of 2021. Our supply chain business, Quiet Platforms, contributed approximately 2 percentage points to revenue growth. Brand revenue declined 5%, better than the company's expectation for a high single digit decline.
- Aerie revenue of $350 million rose 11% versus third quarter 2021, reflecting a 24% 3-year revenue CAGR. Comp sales declined 3% versus third quarter 2021 and was up 59% to third quarter 2019.
- American Eagle revenue of $838 million declined 11% versus third quarter 2021 reflecting a negative 1% 3-year revenue CAGR. Comp sales declined 10% versus third quarter 2021 and was flat to third quarter 2019.
- Consolidated store revenue declined 4%. Total digital revenue declined 5%. Compared to pre-pandemic third quarter 2019, store revenue increased 3% and digital revenue increased 35%.
- Gross profit of $480 million compared to $565 million in the third quarter of 2021 and reflected a gross margin rate of 38.7% compared to 44.3% last year. Higher markdowns and increased product costs drove approximately 400 basis points of the rate decline and Quiet Platforms had a 70 basis point impact as that business continues to scale. Rent and warehousing also deleveraged, partially offset by lower incentive compensation.
- Selling, general and administrative expense of $311 million decreased 1% due to lower incentive compensation. SG&A increased 50 basis points as a rate to sales versus third quarter 2021.
- Operating income of $118 million reflected a 9.5% margin. This included an approximately $10 million loss from Quiet Platforms.
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.42 includes an approximately $1 million addback to net income of interest expense associated with the company's convertible notes.
- GAAP average diluted shares outstanding were 196 million including 8 million shares of unrealized dilution associated with the company's convertible notes
Inventory
Total ending inventory at cost increased 8% to $798 million compared to $740 million last year, with units up 7%. This reflects a meaningful improvement from last quarter's increase of 36%, reflecting actions to bring receipts more in line with demand. Inventory is current for the holiday season. The company continues to expect fourth quarter ending inventory to be down to last year.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures totaled $71 million in the third quarter and $199 million year-to-date. Management continues to expect full-year spend to approximate $250 million.
Quiet Platforms
The logistics subsidiary is providing significant operational efficiencies and needed capacity for our brands. The third party customer base is ramping up as other brands look to upgrade their supply chain operations and drive efficiencies across their business to better compete in the current retail environment. As we evaluate our plans for Quiet, we are exploring different options to support future growth.
Shareholder Returns
The quarterly cash dividend remains paused to support financial flexibility, while navigating the near-term macro environment. Year-to-date, the company has returned $265 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, reflecting its highest level of returns since 2015.
Outlook
For the fourth quarter, the company is guiding brand revenue down in the mid single digits, and expects brand comps to be consistent with the third quarter. The company is also guiding fourth quarter gross margin in the range of 32% to 33%, at the higher end of previous guidance. While significant progress has been made in right-sizing inventory, management is taking a cautious view given what is likely to be a highly promotional Holiday season.
Management continues to drive expense reductions across store payroll, corporate expense, professional services and advertising. The company remains on track to deliver $100 million in reductions to the original plan and expects SG&A dollars in the fourth quarter to be approximately flat to last year.
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|October 29, 2022
|January 29, 2022
|October 30, 2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
82,133
|$
434,770
|$
740,668
|Merchandise inventory
797,731
553,458
739,808
|Accounts receivable, net
250,879
286,683
228,461
|Prepaid expenses and other
146,362
122,013
66,593
|Total current assets
1,277,105
1,396,924
1,775,530
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,148,832
1,193,021
1,148,108
|Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation
789,809
728,272
665,408
|Goodwill, net
271,209
271,416
16,389
|Intangible assets, net
96,530
102,701
52,943
|Non-current deferred income taxes
34,135
44,167
57,753
|Other assets
54,857
50,142
33,884
|Total assets
|$
3,672,477
|$
3,786,643
|$
3,750,015
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
188,448
|$
231,782
|$
314,561
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
332,160
311,005
299,693
|Unredeemed gift cards and gift certificates
47,531
71,365
42,070
|Accrued compensation and payroll taxes
36,436
141,817
123,588
|Accrued income taxes and other
13,056
16,274
33,570
|Other current liabilities and accrued expenses
67,799
70,628
56,090
|Total current liabilities
685,430
842,871
869,572
|Non-current liabilities:
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
1,089,710
1,154,481
1,123,681
|Long-term debt, net
411,911
341,002
336,249
|Other non-current liabilities
22,894
24,617
23,816
|Total non-current liabilities
1,524,515
1,520,100
1,483,746
|Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
|Common stock
2,496
2,496
2,496
|Contributed capital
389,726
636,355
627,264
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(41,267
)
(40,845
)
(39,049
)
|Retained earnings
2,080,852
2,203,772
2,185,393
|Treasury stock
(969,275
)
(1,378,106
)
(1,379,407
)
|Total stockholders' equity
1,462,532
1,423,672
1,396,697
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
3,672,477
|$
3,786,643
|$
3,750,015
|Current ratio
1.86
1.66
2.04
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|GAAP Basis
|13 Weeks Ended
October 29,
2022
% of
Revenue
October 30,
2021
% of
Revenue
|Total net revenue
|$
1,240,583
100.0
%
|$
1,274,078
100.0
%
|Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and
warehousing expenses
760,810
61.3
%
709,554
55.7
%
|Gross profit
479,773
38.7
%
564,524
44.3
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
311,101
25.1
%
313,890
24.6
%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
51,124
4.1
%
40,947
3.2
%
|Operating income
117,548
9.5
%
209,687
16.5
%
|Interest expense, net
3,878
0.3
%
8,612
0.7
%
|Other expense (income), net
782
0.1
%
(3,130
)
-0.2
%
|Income before income taxes
112,888
9.1
%
204,205
16.0
%
|Provision for income taxes
31,616
2.5
%
51,981
4.1
%
|Net income
|$
81,272
6.6
%
|$
152,224
11.9
%
|Net income per basic share
|$
0.44
|$
0.91
|Net income per diluted share
|$
0.42
|$
0.74
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
186,305
167,637
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
195,776
205,013
|GAAP Basis
|39 Weeks Ended
October 29,
2022
% of
Revenue
October 30,
2021
% of
Revenue
|Total net revenue
|$
3,493,745
100.0
%
|$
3,502,848
100.0
%
|Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and
warehousing expenses
2,255,929
64.5
%
1,999,743
57.1
%
|Gross profit
1,237,816
35.5
%
1,503,105
42.9
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
917,687
26.3
%
872,320
24.9
%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
146,664
4.2
%
119,674
3.4
%
|Operating income
173,465
5.0
%
511,111
14.6
%
|Debt related charges
60,066
1.7
%
-
0.0
%
|Interest expense, net
11,887
0.3
%
26,038
0.7
%
|Other income, net
(5,501
)
-0.2
%
(6,354
)
-0.2
%
|Income before income taxes
107,013
3.2
%
491,427
14.1
%
|Provision for income taxes
36,466
1.2
%
122,226
3.6
%
|Net income
|$
70,547
2.0
%
|$
369,201
10.5
%
|Net income per basic share
|$
0.39
|$
2.20
|Net income per diluted share
|$
0.36
|$
1.78
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
178,637
168,062
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
207,499
207,032
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
|(Dollars and shares in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|13 Weeks Ended
|39 Weeks Ended
|Numerator:
|October 29, 2022
|October 30, 2021
|October 29, 2022
|October 30, 2021
|Net income and numerator for basic EPS
$
81,272
$
152,224
$
70,547
$
369,201
|Add: Interest expense, net of tax, related to the 2025 Notes (1)
529
-
4,897
-
|Numerator for diluted EPS
$
81,801
$
152,224
$
75,444
$
369,201
|Denominator:
|Denominator for basic EPS - weighted average shares
186,305
167,637
178,637
168,062
|Add: Dilutive effect of the 2025 Notes (1)
8,418
33,687
27,280
34,616
|Add: Dilutive effect of stock options and non-vested restricted stock
1,053
3,689
1,582
4,354
|Denominator for diluted EPS - adjusted weighted average shares
195,776
205,013
207,499
207,032
|(1) During the 39 weeks ended October 29, 2022, the Company adopted ASU 2020-06 under the modified retrospective method, which requires the Company to utilize the "if-converted" method of calculated diluted EPS.
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|13 Weeks Ended
|October 30, 2021
|Interest expense, net
|Net income
|Diluted earnings per common share
|GAAP Basis
$
8,612
$
152,224
$
0.74
|% of Revenue
0.7
%
11.9
%
|Less: Convertible debt (1)
4,569
3,330
0.02
|Non-GAAP Basis
$
4,043
$
155,554
$
0.76
|% of Revenue
0.3
%
12.2
%
|(1) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|RESULTS BY SEGMENT
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|American Eagle
|Aerie
|Corporate and Other (1)
|Total
|13 weeks ended October 29, 2022
|Total net revenue
$
837,575
$
349,712
$
53,296
$
1,240,583
|Operating income (loss)
$
174,129
$
56,487
$
(113,068
)
$
117,548
|% of revenue
20.8
%
16.2
%
9.5
%
|Capital expenditures
$
20,477
$
24,404
$
26,626
$
71,507
|13 weeks ended October 30, 2021
|Total net revenue
$
940,992
$
315,049
$
18,037
$
1,274,078
|Operating income (loss)
$
261,225
$
52,021
$
(103,559
)
$
209,687
|% of revenue
27.8
%
16.5
%
16.5
%
|Capital expenditures
$
13,298
$
24,867
$
20,036
$
58,201
|American Eagle
|Aerie
|Corporate and Other (1)
|Total
|39 Weeks Ended October 29, 2022
|Total net revenue
$
2,301,051
$
1,043,129
$
149,565
$
3,493,745
|Operating income (loss)
$
387,213
$
111,414
$
(325,162
)
$
173,465
|% of revenue
16.8
%
10.7
%
5.0
%
|Capital expenditures
$
55,000
$
85,663
$
58,701
$
199,364
|39 Weeks Ended October 30, 2021
|Total net revenue
$
2,513,700
$
947,851
$
41,297
$
3,502,848
|Operating income (loss)
$
611,650
$
191,341
$
(291,880
)
$
511,111
|% of revenue
24.3
%
20.2
%
14.6
%
|Capital expenditures
$
36,093
$
48,164
$
60,148
$
144,405
|(1) Corporate and Other includes revenue and operating results of the Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed brands, and Quiet Platforms (net of intersegment eliminations), which have been identified as operating segments but are not material to disclose as separate reportable segments. Corporate operating costs represents certain costs that are not directly attributable to another reportable segment.
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|STORE INFORMATION
|(unaudited)
|Third Quarter
|YTD Third Quarter
2022
2022
|Consolidated stores at beginning of period
1,160
1,133
|Consolidated stores opened during the period
|AE Brand (2)
8
19
|Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) (3)
16
51
|Todd Snyder
-
1
|Unsubscribed
-
1
|Consolidated stores closed during the period
|AE Brand (2)
(5
)
(23
)
|Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) (3)
-
(3
)
|Total consolidated stores at end of period
1,179
1,179
|AE Brand (2)
876
|Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) (3)
292
|Todd Snyder
6
|Unsubscribed
5
|Total gross square footage at end of period (in '000)
7,309
7,309
|International license locations at end of period (1)
261
261
|(1) International license locations (retail stores and concessions) are not included in the consolidated store data or the total gross square footage calculation.
|(2) AE Brand includes AE stand alone locations, AE/Aerie side-by side locations, AE/OFFL/NE side-by-side locations, and AE/Aerie/OFFL/NE side-by-side locations.
|(3) Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) includes Aerie stand alone locations, OFFL/NE stand alone locations, and Aerie/OFFL/NE side-by-side locations.
