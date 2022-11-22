EQS-News: Comcast Washington
Comcast today announced it will award $1 million in total grants to 100 small businesses in King and Pierce Counties as well as 128 small businesses in Washington state which were selected to receive technology and marketing services from Comcast RISE. These recipients are among 13,000 small businesses owned by women and people of color - including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian Americans, among others who have received over $110 million in grants, marketing, and technology services through Comcast RISE since 2020.
Small businesses, which make up 99.5% of all companies in Washington state, were particularly hard hit by the pandemic. A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research cited that Black-owned small businesses were hardest hit, suffering the steepest decline (41 percent), followed by Hispanic and Asian-American-owned small businesses. In addition, according to a study by the National Association of Women Business Owners, women-owned businesses have been growing at only half the rate of those run by men, namely because women struggle to access capital and other resources to help them succeed.
"We are incredibly proud of the work that the Comcast RISE team has done over its two-year term to help the small businesses we've worked with to not only survive, but also to thrive," said Teresa Ward-Maupin, Senior Vice President, Digital and Customer Experience, Comcast Business. "We recognize that small businesses are the backbone of our economy and look forward to taking our learnings from this program as we find new ways to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses and entrepreneurs at the heart of our local communities through Project UP, our comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and build a future of unlimited possibilities."
"Comcast RISE gave me more than just capital to prevent my business from closing. It gave me and my family joy, hope, and confirmation that we are seen and qualify as business owners who deserve to participate in the business ecosystem," said Margie Haywood, owner of Work and Play Lounge. "I am more confident after winning, that I am making the right decision as an entrepreneur, that when you use business to build community, advocate and invest in others without expectation of return or benefit, much like Comcast RISE Investment Fund is doing in marginalized communities, you will always get a positive return on investment."
As Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said this September: "Small businesses make our communities vibrant places to live and work, and they have shown tremendous resilience over the last two years. The Comcast RISE grants will provide a boost for women and BIPOC-owned small businesses in Seattle, investing in an equitable recovery for our city and giving these businesses that make up the very fabric of our communities the tools needed to thrive."
With today's announcement, the following 100 selected businesses in King and Pierce Counties will each receive a $10,000 grant:
253 Therapy and Consult
360 Motors
3D Endodontics
A Mano
Aspire Food Safety Solutions
Ayo Collections
Aztec Imports
Balance Studio
Ballard Acupuncture Center
Banister Advisors
Bee Wax
Boba UP
Boon Boona Coffee
Brass Tacks Health
Butter Home
Caityln Lunsford Photography
Charme Nails and Skin Studio
Chef Emme
Chinese Radio Seattle
Chou Accounting and Tax Services
CrossFit 253
Crystalyn Kae Accessories
CU Chiropractic
Eliasan Consulting
Evoke
Evolv Device Repair
Evolve180 Weight Loss
Financial Vision Bookkeeping
First Safety Sunshine Driving School
Floating Leaves Tea
Forman Consulting Services
Frelard Tamales
From The Ground Up Floral
Glamourlash Nails Spa
Head Case
Hello Beautiful by Kimberly
Hemleva
HIIT Lab Fitness Studio
Husky Barbershop
hybrED Fitness
iGsm Wireless
InsideOut Yoga
Jaes Asian Bistro and Sushi
Janku Land
JP Insurance
Kings Kitchen
Kristina Lee Music
Kym's Kiddy Corner
Larj Media
Larj Media
Lassi and Spice
Laura Grauer Photography
Lawrence and Scott
Lice Clinics of America
Little Hands Creations
Love By the Slice Bakery and Catering Co.
Lucky Envelope Brewing
Lucky Food Inc.
Maxs World Cafe
McCune Godfrey Emerick and Broggel Inc PS
Melanin Bachelorette
Mercer Island Auto Spa
Moe Vegan
MyKimisms
Nareig Property Management
Nations Realty
Nomad Tax Service and Bookkeeping Inc
Northwest Wushu Academy
Olive Tree Mediterranean Restaurant
Paratex Pest Prevention
Paratex Pest Prevention
Penny Smart Girl
Penny Smart Girl
Polite Society
Quality Development
Quality Development
Rain City Signs
Realfine Coffee
Reed's Sweet Wine
Rice and Spice Thai Cuisine
Rise Up Seattle Counseling
Rocket Dog Care
SL Cosmetic and General Dentistry
Specular
SPFY Tees
Sue Genty Interior Design
Sweet Nothings and More
Thai Chili Restaurant
The Pastry Project
The Secret Ingredient
The Secret Ingredient
The Spine Clinic
Three Generations Moving and Hauling
Tres Lecheria
Two Big Blondes
Umbrella Productions
US Cleaner
Uva Furem Winery
Weathervane Window Company
Yoga On Beacon
Comcast has met its goal of supporting 13,000 small businesses nationwide by the program's close at the end of 2022. To continue highlighting recipients, Comcast RISE has partnered with tech education and training nonprofit Hopeworks to develop and release an interactive map to encourage consumers to patronize small Comcast RISE businesses in their communities.
The latest round of Comcast RISE recipients, which includes over 2,800 small businesses owned by people of color, will receive a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv or computer equipment, Internet, voice, and cybersecurity from Comcast Business. In addition, as part of round four of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, 500 additional small businesses in Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle (King and Pierce Counties), and Washington, D.C. will each receive $10,000 grants, bringing the total Comcast RISE Investment Fund recipients to 2,100 and the total dollar amount distributed to $21 million. For more information and for a full list of recipients, visit www.ComcastRISE.com.
Comcast RISE is one of several programs that Comcast has overseen as part of Project UP that is aimed at closing the digital divide and achieving digital equity. Stay tuned for more information as Comcast develops its next initiative to positively impact the small businesses it serves within its footprint. And for more information on Comcast's continuing programs and partnerships to advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of entrepreneurs, visit Project UP.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.Contact Details
Jack Follman
jack_follman@comcast.comCompany Website
https://washington.comcast.com/
News Source: News Direct
22.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comcast Washington
|United States
|ISIN:
|US20030N1019
|EQS News ID:
|1494043
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1494043 22.11.2022 CET/CEST