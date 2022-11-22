The funding will support existing VPP development and the deployment of an additional 200 MWh of contracted capacity.From pv magazine USA Swell Energy announced today that it has raised $120 million to further expand its virtual power plant (VPP) programs. The round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Greenbacker Development Opportunities Fund I, LP, with participation from Ares Management Infrastructure Opportunities Fund. Santa Monica, California-based Swell is developing 350 MWh of VPPs that leverage 16,000 battery storage systems located at homes and businesses. The company provide a variety ...

