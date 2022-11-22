Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920479 ISIN: FI0009007660 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
22.11.22
19:10 Uhr
8,855 Euro
-0,145
-1,61 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7908,92019:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2022 | 18:53
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company's own shares

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 November 2022 at 7.40 p.m.

Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company's own shares

The acquisitions of Marimekko's own shares, announced on 14 November 2022, have been completed. Marimekko acquired 50,000 own shares through the public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition during the time period from 16 November 2022 to 22 November 2022. The average price per share was approximately EUR 9.0544 and the total amount paid for the shares acquired was EUR 452,721.80.

The total number of shares and votes in Marimekko Corporation is 40,649,170. After the acquisitions, Marimekko holds 77,790 of its own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.19 percent of the total number of the company's shares.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications


Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com



MARIMEKKO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.