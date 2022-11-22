Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H754 ISIN: AU000000MGV1 Ticker-Symbol: 6MU 
Frankfurt
22.11.22
17:15 Uhr
0,134 Euro
-0,006
-4,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1440,15020:39
0,1440,15020:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MUSGRAVE MINERALS
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED0,134-4,29 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.