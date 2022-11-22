Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.11.2022 | 20:10
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters releases a short video "11 Reasons Why I've Fallen in Love with Beijing" to tell an American vlogger's view

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From rich culture and history to convenient and enriched lifestyle, Beijing is an attractive place in the view of BeeRose who is from the U.S. and has been living in China for three years. In this video, she shares 11 reasons that make her love staying in Beijing.