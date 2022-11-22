Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.11.2022
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
22.11.22
09:08 Uhr
4,180 Euro
+0,020
+0,48 %
PR Newswire
22.11.2022 | 20:16
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 22

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

22 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 365.4246 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 367 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 361.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,386,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,704,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2179361.50 08:24:2100062276489TRLO0LSE
2399362.50 08:31:0000062276980TRLO0LSE
46362.00 08:32:2100062277095TRLO0LSE
1224362.00 08:32:2100062277096TRLO0LSE
800362.00 08:32:2100062277097TRLO0LSE
254362.00 08:32:2100062277098TRLO0LSE
2202362.50 08:42:0000062277489TRLO0LSE
2360366.00 09:09:4200062278690TRLO0LSE
2125365.50 09:09:4200062278691TRLO0LSE
141365.50 09:09:4200062278692TRLO0LSE
2328364.00 09:12:0600062278770TRLO0LSE
137366.00 10:10:1000062281287TRLO0LSE
2020366.00 10:10:1000062281288TRLO0LSE
449365.50 10:22:2200062281729TRLO0LSE
1708365.50 10:22:2200062281730TRLO0LSE
62365.50 10:22:2200062281731TRLO0LSE
1609365.50 10:22:2200062281732TRLO0LSE
256365.50 10:22:2200062281733TRLO0LSE
546365.50 10:22:2200062281734TRLO0LSE
467365.00 10:47:5700062282875TRLO0LSE
375365.00 10:47:5700062282876TRLO0LSE
250365.00 10:47:5700062282877TRLO0LSE
71365.00 10:47:5700062282878TRLO0LSE
1282365.00 10:47:5700062282879TRLO0LSE
125365.00 11:14:3400062284160TRLO0LSE
1125365.00 11:14:3400062284161TRLO0LSE
787365.00 11:14:3400062284162TRLO0LSE
6365.00 12:19:0400062286894TRLO0LSE
1365.00 12:19:0400062286895TRLO0LSE
60366.00 12:37:1200062287485TRLO0LSE
2408366.00 12:37:1200062287486TRLO0LSE
580365.50 12:56:1300062288194TRLO0LSE
1760365.50 12:56:1300062288195TRLO0LSE
173365.00 13:07:0200062288641TRLO0LSE
798365.00 13:07:0200062288642TRLO0LSE
1120365.00 13:07:0200062288643TRLO0LSE
201365.00 13:07:0200062288644TRLO0 LSE
249365.00 13:07:0200062288645TRLO0LSE
332365.00 13:07:0200062288646TRLO0LSE
567365.50 13:36:2900062289567TRLO0LSE
441365.50 13:36:2900062289568TRLO0LSE
276365.50 13:36:2900062289569TRLO0LSE
584366.00 13:58:0200062290500TRLO0LSE
116366.00 13:58:0200062290501TRLO0LSE
78366.00 13:58:0200062290502TRLO0LSE
2375366.00 14:01:0200062290625TRLO0LSE
1416366.00 14:16:0200062291595TRLO0LSE
761366.00 14:16:0200062291596TRLO0LSE
128366.00 14:16:0200062291597TRLO0LSE
3426365.50 14:17:1000062291738TRLO0LSE
13365.50 14:17:1000062291739TRLO0LSE
445365.00 14:17:5800062291831TRLO0LSE
465365.00 14:17:5800062291832TRLO0LSE
166365.00 14:17:5800062291833TRLO0LSE
479365.50 14:17:5800062291834TRLO0LSE
450365.50 14:17:5800062291835TRLO0LSE
250367.00 14:49:3400062294485TRLO0LSE
1934367.00 14:49:3400062294486TRLO0LSE
269367.00 14:54:1200062294736TRLO0LSE
300367.00 14:54:1200062294737TRLO0LSE
267367.00 14:54:1200062294738TRLO0LSE
398367.00 14:54:1200062294739TRLO0LSE
649367.00 14:54:1200062294740TRLO0LSE
782366.50 14:54:1200062294741TRLO0LSE
1125366.50 14:54:1200062294742TRLO0LSE
15366.50 14:54:1200062294743TRLO0LSE
62366.50 14:54:1200062294744TRLO0LSE
95366.50 14:54:1200062294745TRLO0LSE
966366.50 14:54:1200062294746TRLO0LSE
466366.50 14:54:1200062294747TRLO0LSE
466366.50 14:54:1200062294748TRLO0LSE
353366.50 14:54:1200062294749TRLO0LSE
1029367.00 14:54:1200062294750TRLO0LSE
226367.00 14:54:1200062294751TRLO0LSE
529367.00 14:54:1200062294752TRLO0LSE
485367.00 14:54:1200062294753TRLO0LSE
23367.00 14:54:1200062294754TRLO0LSE
481367.00 14:54:1200062294755TRLO0LSE
344366.50 15:18:3300062296089TRLO0LSE
959366.50 15:18:3300062296090TRLO0LSE
213366.50 15:18:3300062296091TRLO0LSE
497366.50 15:18:3300062296092TRLO0LSE
481366.50 15:18:3300062296093TRLO0LSE
20366.00 15:22:2300062296316TRLO0LSE
1666366.00 15:22:2400062296317TRLO0LSE
522366.00 15:22:2400062296318TRLO0LSE
246366.00 15:34:2400062297135TRLO0LSE
544366.00 15:34:2400062297136TRLO0LSE
487365.50 15:43:2300062297883TRLO0LSE
40366.00 15:44:2200062297955TRLO0LSE
1420366.00 15:44:2300062297956TRLO0LSE
889366.00 15:44:2300062297957TRLO0LSE
1405366.00 15:49:2400062298356TRLO0LSE
1002366.00 15:49:2400062298357TRLO0LSE
592365.50 15:54:5700062298879TRLO0LSE
587366.00 15:58:0600062299128TRLO0LSE
185366.00 15:58:0600062299129TRLO0LSE
1185366.00 15:58:0600062299130TRLO0LSE
361366.00 15:58:0700062299132TRLO0LSE
247366.00 16:02:0700062299418TRLO0LSE
250366.00 16:02:0700062299419TRLO0LSE
250366.00 16:02:0700062299420TRLO0LSE
351366.00 16:02:0700062299421TRLO0LSE
1305366.00 16:02:0700062299422TRLO0LSE
1666366.00 16:08:0700062299831TRLO0LSE
554366.00 16:08:0700062299832TRLO0LSE
752366.00 16:12:0700062300077TRLO0LSE
1344366.00 16:12:0800062300078TRLO0LSE
4366.00 16:16:4500062300568TRLO0LSE
1261366.00 16:16:4500062300569TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
