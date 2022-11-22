Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

22 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 365.4246 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 367 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 361.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,386,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,704,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2179 361.50 08:24:21 00062276489TRLO0 LSE 2399 362.50 08:31:00 00062276980TRLO0 LSE 46 362.00 08:32:21 00062277095TRLO0 LSE 1224 362.00 08:32:21 00062277096TRLO0 LSE 800 362.00 08:32:21 00062277097TRLO0 LSE 254 362.00 08:32:21 00062277098TRLO0 LSE 2202 362.50 08:42:00 00062277489TRLO0 LSE 2360 366.00 09:09:42 00062278690TRLO0 LSE 2125 365.50 09:09:42 00062278691TRLO0 LSE 141 365.50 09:09:42 00062278692TRLO0 LSE 2328 364.00 09:12:06 00062278770TRLO0 LSE 137 366.00 10:10:10 00062281287TRLO0 LSE 2020 366.00 10:10:10 00062281288TRLO0 LSE 449 365.50 10:22:22 00062281729TRLO0 LSE 1708 365.50 10:22:22 00062281730TRLO0 LSE 62 365.50 10:22:22 00062281731TRLO0 LSE 1609 365.50 10:22:22 00062281732TRLO0 LSE 256 365.50 10:22:22 00062281733TRLO0 LSE 546 365.50 10:22:22 00062281734TRLO0 LSE 467 365.00 10:47:57 00062282875TRLO0 LSE 375 365.00 10:47:57 00062282876TRLO0 LSE 250 365.00 10:47:57 00062282877TRLO0 LSE 71 365.00 10:47:57 00062282878TRLO0 LSE 1282 365.00 10:47:57 00062282879TRLO0 LSE 125 365.00 11:14:34 00062284160TRLO0 LSE 1125 365.00 11:14:34 00062284161TRLO0 LSE 787 365.00 11:14:34 00062284162TRLO0 LSE 6 365.00 12:19:04 00062286894TRLO0 LSE 1 365.00 12:19:04 00062286895TRLO0 LSE 60 366.00 12:37:12 00062287485TRLO0 LSE 2408 366.00 12:37:12 00062287486TRLO0 LSE 580 365.50 12:56:13 00062288194TRLO0 LSE 1760 365.50 12:56:13 00062288195TRLO0 LSE 173 365.00 13:07:02 00062288641TRLO0 LSE 798 365.00 13:07:02 00062288642TRLO0 LSE 1120 365.00 13:07:02 00062288643TRLO0 LSE 201 365.00 13:07:02 00062288644TRLO0 LSE 249 365.00 13:07:02 00062288645TRLO0 LSE 332 365.00 13:07:02 00062288646TRLO0 LSE 567 365.50 13:36:29 00062289567TRLO0 LSE 441 365.50 13:36:29 00062289568TRLO0 LSE 276 365.50 13:36:29 00062289569TRLO0 LSE 584 366.00 13:58:02 00062290500TRLO0 LSE 116 366.00 13:58:02 00062290501TRLO0 LSE 78 366.00 13:58:02 00062290502TRLO0 LSE 2375 366.00 14:01:02 00062290625TRLO0 LSE 1416 366.00 14:16:02 00062291595TRLO0 LSE 761 366.00 14:16:02 00062291596TRLO0 LSE 128 366.00 14:16:02 00062291597TRLO0 LSE 3426 365.50 14:17:10 00062291738TRLO0 LSE 13 365.50 14:17:10 00062291739TRLO0 LSE 445 365.00 14:17:58 00062291831TRLO0 LSE 465 365.00 14:17:58 00062291832TRLO0 LSE 166 365.00 14:17:58 00062291833TRLO0 LSE 479 365.50 14:17:58 00062291834TRLO0 LSE 450 365.50 14:17:58 00062291835TRLO0 LSE 250 367.00 14:49:34 00062294485TRLO0 LSE 1934 367.00 14:49:34 00062294486TRLO0 LSE 269 367.00 14:54:12 00062294736TRLO0 LSE 300 367.00 14:54:12 00062294737TRLO0 LSE 267 367.00 14:54:12 00062294738TRLO0 LSE 398 367.00 14:54:12 00062294739TRLO0 LSE 649 367.00 14:54:12 00062294740TRLO0 LSE 782 366.50 14:54:12 00062294741TRLO0 LSE 1125 366.50 14:54:12 00062294742TRLO0 LSE 15 366.50 14:54:12 00062294743TRLO0 LSE 62 366.50 14:54:12 00062294744TRLO0 LSE 95 366.50 14:54:12 00062294745TRLO0 LSE 966 366.50 14:54:12 00062294746TRLO0 LSE 466 366.50 14:54:12 00062294747TRLO0 LSE 466 366.50 14:54:12 00062294748TRLO0 LSE 353 366.50 14:54:12 00062294749TRLO0 LSE 1029 367.00 14:54:12 00062294750TRLO0 LSE 226 367.00 14:54:12 00062294751TRLO0 LSE 529 367.00 14:54:12 00062294752TRLO0 LSE 485 367.00 14:54:12 00062294753TRLO0 LSE 23 367.00 14:54:12 00062294754TRLO0 LSE 481 367.00 14:54:12 00062294755TRLO0 LSE 344 366.50 15:18:33 00062296089TRLO0 LSE 959 366.50 15:18:33 00062296090TRLO0 LSE 213 366.50 15:18:33 00062296091TRLO0 LSE 497 366.50 15:18:33 00062296092TRLO0 LSE 481 366.50 15:18:33 00062296093TRLO0 LSE 20 366.00 15:22:23 00062296316TRLO0 LSE 1666 366.00 15:22:24 00062296317TRLO0 LSE 522 366.00 15:22:24 00062296318TRLO0 LSE 246 366.00 15:34:24 00062297135TRLO0 LSE 544 366.00 15:34:24 00062297136TRLO0 LSE 487 365.50 15:43:23 00062297883TRLO0 LSE 40 366.00 15:44:22 00062297955TRLO0 LSE 1420 366.00 15:44:23 00062297956TRLO0 LSE 889 366.00 15:44:23 00062297957TRLO0 LSE 1405 366.00 15:49:24 00062298356TRLO0 LSE 1002 366.00 15:49:24 00062298357TRLO0 LSE 592 365.50 15:54:57 00062298879TRLO0 LSE 587 366.00 15:58:06 00062299128TRLO0 LSE 185 366.00 15:58:06 00062299129TRLO0 LSE 1185 366.00 15:58:06 00062299130TRLO0 LSE 361 366.00 15:58:07 00062299132TRLO0 LSE 247 366.00 16:02:07 00062299418TRLO0 LSE 250 366.00 16:02:07 00062299419TRLO0 LSE 250 366.00 16:02:07 00062299420TRLO0 LSE 351 366.00 16:02:07 00062299421TRLO0 LSE 1305 366.00 16:02:07 00062299422TRLO0 LSE 1666 366.00 16:08:07 00062299831TRLO0 LSE 554 366.00 16:08:07 00062299832TRLO0 LSE 752 366.00 16:12:07 00062300077TRLO0 LSE 1344 366.00 16:12:08 00062300078TRLO0 LSE 4 366.00 16:16:45 00062300568TRLO0 LSE 1261 366.00 16:16:45 00062300569TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com